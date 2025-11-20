Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/20/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company. The Company organizes its operations into four regional markets: the Americas, China Mainland, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe and the Middle East (EMEA). It conducts its business through a number of different channels in each market, including the Company-operated stores, e-commerce, temporary locations, wholesale, outlets, a re-commerce program, and license and supply arrangements. The Company offers a comprehensive line of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories marketed under the lululemon brand. Its apparel assortment includes items such as shorts, tops, and jackets designed for a healthy lifestyle, including athletic activities such as yoga, running, training, and most other activities. It also offers apparel designed for being on the move and fitness-inspired accessories. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, China Mainland, Australia, South Korea and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

GENTEX CORP (GNTX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gentex Corporation is a supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies and consumer electronics. The Company's segments include Automotive Products and Other. The Automotive Products segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize proprietary electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps. Within this segment, it also designs, develops and manufactures various electronics that are value added features to the interior and exterior automotive rearview mirrors as well as electronics for interior visors, overhead consoles, and other locations in the vehicle. The Other segment includes Fire Protection, Dimmable Aircraft Windows, Nanofiber, Medical, and Biometrics. It manufactures photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, visual signaling alarms, audible and visual signaling appliances, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

BUCKLE INC (BKE) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company operates approximately 441 retail stores in 42 states. The Company markets a wide selection of casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It also provides customer services, such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a guest loyalty program. The Company offers denims from brands such as Flying Monkey, Hidden, KanCan, Levis, Miss Me, Rock Revival, Wrangler, and 7 For All Mankind. Its other key brands include Affliction, American Fighter, Ariat, Billabong, Birkenstock, Free People, Goorin Bros., Hey Dude, Hooey, Howitzer, Hurley, K. Swiss, Kimes Ranch, Lost Calf, Mia, Oakley, Old Row, Pendleton, Ray-Ban, Reebok, Ridge, RVCA, SOREL, Steve Madden, Sullen, Very G, White Crow, and Z Supply.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

BRUNSWICK CORP (BC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures and markets recreational marine products, including marine propulsion products and boats, as well as parts and accessories for the marine and RV markets. Its segments include Propulsion, Engine Parts and Accessories (Engine P&A), Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment designs, manufactures, and sells engines, controls, rigging, and propellers globally. The Engine P&A segment sells products such as engine parts and consumables, including oils and lubricants, electrical products, boat parts and systems, and also includes its marine parts and accessories distribution businesses. The Navico Group segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products and systems for the marine, RV, specialty vehicle, mobile and industrial markets, as well as aftermarket channels. The Boat segment consists of the Brunswick Boat Group (Boat Group), which manufactures and distributes recreational boats, and business acceleration.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

DR HORTON INC (DHI) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: D.R. Horton, Inc. is a homebuilding company. The Company constructs and sells homes through its operating divisions in 125 markets across 36 states. The Companys segments include Homebuilding, Rental, Forestar, Financial Services, and Other. The Homebuilding divisions are primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes. The Companys rental segment consists of single-family and multifamily rental operations. The single-family rental operations construct and lease single-family homes within a community and then generally market each community for a bulk sale of rental homes. The Forestar segment is a residential lot development company with operations in 59 markets across 24 states. The Financial services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of the Companys homebuilding markets. It also conducts insurance-related operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.