Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/14/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC (CCS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Communities, Inc. is engaged in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land. Its homebuilding operations are organized into the five segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Century Complete. The Company builds and sells under its Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Its Century Communities brand offers a range of buyer profiles including entry-level, first and second time move-up, and lifestyle homebuyers, and provides its homebuyers with the ability to personalize their homes through certain option and upgrade selections. Its Century Complete brand targets entry-level homebuyers, primarily sells homes through retail studios and the Internet. It also operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the United States and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC

MERITAGE HOMES CORP (MTH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meritage Homes Corporation is a designer and builder of single-family attached and detached homes. Its segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes and providing warranty and customer services. The Financial Services segment offer title and escrow, mortgage, and insurance services. It has operations in three regions: West, Central and East, which are comprised of 10 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. These three regions are its principal homebuilding reporting segments. Its homebuilding activities are conducted under the name of Meritage Homes in each of its homebuilding markets. It also operates Carefree Title Agency, Inc., its wholly owned title company, which provides title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers in certain states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERITAGE HOMES CORP

SIGNET JEWELERS LTD (SIG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Signet Jewelers Ltd is a Bermuda-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its segments include North America, International and Other. The North America segment operates across the United States and Canada. Its United States stores operate nationally in malls and off-mall locations, as well as online, principally as Kay (Kay Jewelers and Kay Outlet), Zales (Zales Jewelers and Zales Outlet), Jared (Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry and Jared Vault), Diamonds Direct, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Rocksbox, and digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile. Its Canadian stores operate as Peoples Jewellers. The International segment operates stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Channel Islands, as well as online. Its stores operate in shopping malls and off-mall locations principally under the H. Samuel and Ernest Jones banners. Other segment consists of subsidiaries involved in the purchasing and conversion of rough diamonds to polished stones.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SIGNET JEWELERS LTD

ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. (ABG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is an automotive retailer company. The Company operates through two segments: Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA). The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; parts and service, which includes vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts and collision repair services, and finance and insurance (F&I) products, which includes arranging vehicle financing through third parties and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) debt cancellation and prepaid maintenance. The Company operates approximately 154 new vehicle dealerships, consisting of 204 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Its TCA, powered by Landcar, is a provider of service contracts and other vehicle protection products, and 37 collision repair centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

LGI HOMES INC (LGIH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LGI Homes, Inc. is focused on the homebuilding industry. The Company designs, constructs and sells homes across approximately 36 markets in 21 states. The Company offers multiple product lines, including attached and detached entry-level homes and active adult offerings that are marketed and sold under its LGI Homes brand and luxury homes that are marketed and sold under its Terrata Homes brand. Its homebuilding operations are organized and managed by seven operating segments: West, Northwest, Central, Midwest, Florida, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Company offers an attached townhome product in certain markets. The Company's CompleteHome and CompleteHome Plus packages offers buyers move-in ready homes. Each of these packages includes preselected, upgraded features, including stainless steel appliances, cabinets and others. Its wholesale business builds and sells homes primarily to institutions interested in acquiring single-family rental properties through bulk sales agreements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LGI HOMES INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

