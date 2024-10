Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/8/2024

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MARINEMAX INC (HZO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MarineMax, Inc. is a recreational boat, yacht, and superyacht services company. The Company offers new and used recreational boats and related marine products, including engines, trailers, parts, and accessories. It operates through two segments: Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The Retail Operations segment includes the sale of new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, with a focus on premium brands in each segment. The Product Manufacturing segment includes the activity of Cruisers Yachts and Intrepid Powerboats. The Company also assists in arranging related boat financing, insurance, and extended service contracts; provide boat maintenance and repair services; offer slip and storage accommodations; provide boat and yacht brokerage sales; and conduct a yacht charter business. The Company operates over 130 locations worldwide, including 82 dealerships and 66 marina and storage facilities. In addition, it operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

STRIDE INC (LRN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stride, Inc. is a technology company providing an educational platform to deliver online learning to students throughout the U.S. It provides a range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Its platform hosts products and services to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. These products and services, spanning curriculum, systems, instruction, and support services, are designed to help learners of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. Its platform addresses two markets in the K-12 space: General Education and Career Learning. Products and services for the General Education market are focused on core subjects for kindergarten through twelfth grade students to help build a common foundation of knowledge. Career Learning products and services are focused on developing skills to enter and succeed in careers in high-growth and in-demand industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

CALERES INC (CAL) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Caleres, Inc. is a global footwear company. The Company operates retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites, and designs, develops, sources, manufactures and distributes footwear for people of all ages. The Company operates through two segments: Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The Famous Footwear segment consists of its Famous Footwear retail stores, famousfootwear.com and famousfootwear.ca. The Famous Footwear segment operates over 860 stores selling primarily branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment includes its wholesale operations that designs, develops, sources, manufactures, markets and distributes branded, licensed and private-label footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, independent retailers and mass merchandisers, as well as Company-owned Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer and Allen Edmonds stores and e-commerce businesses, including naturalizer.com, naturalizer.ca, naturalizer.co.uk and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

LGI HOMES INC (LGIH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LGI Homes, Inc. is focused on the homebuilding industry. The Company designs, constructs and sells homes across approximately 36 markets in 21 states. The Company offers multiple product lines, including attached and detached entry-level homes and active adult offerings that are marketed and sold under its LGI Homes brand and luxury homes that are marketed and sold under its Terrata Homes brand. Its homebuilding operations are organized and managed by seven operating segments: West, Northwest, Central, Midwest, Florida, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Company offers an attached townhome product in certain markets. The Company's CompleteHome and CompleteHome Plus packages offers buyers move-in ready homes. Each of these packages includes preselected, upgraded features, including stainless steel appliances, cabinets and others. Its wholesale business builds and sells homes primarily to institutions interested in acquiring single-family rental properties through bulk sales agreements.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

