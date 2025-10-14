Validea's Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/14/2025

The following are the top rated Consumer Discretionary stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

LENNAR CORP (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is also a provider of title insurance and closing services, and a developer of multifamily rental properties. The Company's segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar others. Its Homebuilding segments primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land directly and through its unconsolidated entities. The Company's Financial Services segment primarily provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of its homes, as well as property and casualty insurance. The Companys Multifamily segment is involved in the development, construction and property management of multifamily rental properties. its Lennar Other segment includes fund investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LENNAR CORP

LEN Guru Analysis

LEN Fundamental Analysis

NIKE INC (NKE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NIKE, Inc. is engaged in the designing, marketing and distributing of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories and services for sports and fitness activities. The Company's operating segments include North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA); Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America (APLA). It sells a line of equipment and accessories under the NIKE Brand name, including bags, socks, sport balls, eyewear, timepieces, digital devices, bats, gloves, protective equipment and other equipment designed for sports activities. It also designs products specifically for the Jordan Brand and Converse. The Jordan Brand designs, distributes and licenses athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories predominantly focused on basketball performance and culture using the Jumpman trademark. The Company also designs, distributes and licenses casual sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron and Jack Purcell trademarks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NIKE INC

NKE Guru Analysis

NKE Fundamental Analysis

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP (DECK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deckers Outdoor Corporation designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Its segments include UGG brand, HOKA brand and Other brands. The UGG brand segment provides premium footwear, apparel and accessories. The HOKA brand segments products include running, trail, hiking, fitness, and lifestyle footwear offerings, as well as select apparel and accessories. Its Other brands segment consists of Teva brand, AHNU brand, and Koolaburra brand. Its Teva brand includes a variety of footwear options, from classic sandals and shoes to boots. The Koolaburra brand is a casual footwear fashion line that uses plush materials. Its AHNU brands footwear products fuse high-performance technology for everyday wear. Its portfolio of brands includes UGG, HOKA, Teva, and AHNU. It sells its products through domestic and international retailers and international distributors in its wholesale channel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP

DECK Guru Analysis

DECK Fundamental Analysis

GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC (GPI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. is an automotive retailer. It operates through two segments: the U.S. and the U.K. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts. It owns and operates over 259 automotive dealerships, 324 franchises, and 39 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 36 brands of automobiles. It sells retail used vehicles directly to its customers at its dealerships and via AcceleRide and wholesale its used vehicles at third-party auctions. Its operations are in areas including Texas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, California, Georgia, New Mexico, Maine, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Florida, South Carolina, Louisiana, Kansas, New York, Maryland, among others. It also offers third-party finance, vehicle service, and insurance products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC

GPI Guru Analysis

GPI Fundamental Analysis

MARINEMAX INC (HZO) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MarineMax, Inc. is a lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services. It has over120 locations worldwide, including over 70 dealerships and 65 marina and storage facilities. Its segments include Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. Its integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, manufacturers of sport yachts, motor yachts and Aviara luxury dayboats, and Intrepid Powerboats, a manufacturer of powerboats. It provides financing and insurance services as well as digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. It also operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers luxury boating adventures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARINEMAX INC

HZO Guru Analysis

HZO Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.