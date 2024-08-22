Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/22/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

IDT CORP (IDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDT Corporation is a provider of fintech and communications services. Its businesses include National Retail Solutions (NRS), BOSS Money, net2phone, IDT Digital Payments, BOSS Revolution Calling and IDT Global. NRS, through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. BOSS Money provides international money remittance services markets to immigrant communities across the United States and Canada. BOSS Money enables retail customers to send money to friends and family in 47 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Europe and Asia. net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices. IDT Digital Payments provides a range of prepaid digital products, including mobile airtime top-up, mobile data bundles, digital gift cards and other offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BAIDU INC (ADR) (BIDU) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Baidu Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. The Company operates through two segments, Baidu Core segment and iQIYI segment. Baidu Core mainly provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services, as well as products and services from the Company's new artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives. Within Baidu Core, the Company's product and services offerings are categorized as Mobile Ecosystem, Baidu AI Cloud and Intelligent Driving & Other Growth Initiatives. iQIYI is an online entertainment service provider that offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Charter Communications, Inc. is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. The Company offers a full range of residential and business services including Spectrum Internet, television (TV), Mobile and Voice. Its Spectrum Business delivers a range of broadband products and services coupled with features and applications to enhance productivity of small and medium-sized companies. Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions for larger businesses and government entities. Its Spectrum Reach delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. Its Spectrum Mobile service is offered to customers subscribing to its Internet service, and runs on the Verizon Communications Inc.(Verizon) mobile network, combined with Spectrum WiFi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV (ADR) (AMX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services. Its segments are Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone, Andean Region, Central America, the Caribbean, the United States and Europe. The Southern Cone segment includes Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Andean Region segment includes Ecuador and Peru. The Central America segment includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. The Caribbean segment includes the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The Europe segment includes Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. It operates in all of its geographic segments under the Claro brand, except in Mexico, the United States and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PUBMATIC INC (PUBM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PubMatic, Inc. (PubMatic) is a technology company, which provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The Company's sell-side platform enables digital content creators across the open Internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. The Company's cloud infrastructure platform provides monetization for publishers by providing demand through its relationships with buyers. PubMatic's cloud infrastructure is designed for the efficient processing of real-time, programmatic ad transactions and the aggregation and analysis of the significant data accompanying each transaction. The Company's omnichannel platform supports a range of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile apps, mobile Web, desktops, displays, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television (CTV), and rich media.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.