Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/25/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

SHUTTERSTOCK INC (SSTK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shutterstock, Inc. provides a global creative platform for connecting brands and businesses to quality content. Its content is distributed to customers under various ranges of brands: Shutterstock; Pond5; TurboSquid; PicMonkey; PremiumBeat; Splash News; Bigstock, and Offset. Shutterstock brand includes various content types, such as image, footage, music and editorial. Pond5 is a video-first content marketplace which expands the Company's content offerings across footage, image and music. TurboSquid operates a marketplace that offers more than one million 3D models and a 2-dimensional marketplace derived from 3D objects. PicMonkey is an online graphic design and image editing platform. PremiumBeat offers music tracks and provides producers, filmmakers, and marketers the ability to search handpicked production music from the composers. Splash News provides editorial image and video content across celebrity and red carpet events. It also provides digital creative assets and templates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SHUTTERSTOCK INC

SSTK Guru Analysis

SSTK Fundamental Analysis

IDT CORP (IDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDT Corporation is a provider of fintech and communications services. Its businesses include National Retail Solutions (NRS), BOSS Money, net2phone, IDT Digital Payments, BOSS Revolution Calling and IDT Global. NRS, through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. BOSS Money provides international money remittance services markets to immigrant communities across the United States and Canada. BOSS Money enables retail customers to send money to friends and family in 47 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Europe and Asia. net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices. IDT Digital Payments provides a range of prepaid digital products, including mobile airtime top-up, mobile data bundles, digital gift cards and other offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of IDT CORP

IDT Guru Analysis

IDT Fundamental Analysis

T-MOBILE US INC (TMUS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T-Mobile US, Inc. is a provider of mobile communications services, including voice, messaging and data, under its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile in the United States, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. The Company provides mobile communications services primarily using its 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network and its 5G technology network. It also offers a selection of wireless devices, including handsets, tablets and other mobile communication devices, and accessories for sale, as well as financing through equipment installment plans (EIP). The Company's primary service plan offering is Go5G Plus, which includes unlimited talk, text and data on its network, 5G access at no extra cost, scam protection features and more. In addition to its mobile wireless communications services, the Company also offers high speed Internet, which includes a fixed wireless product that utilizes the excess capacity of its nationwide 5G network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of T-MOBILE US INC

TMUS Guru Analysis

TMUS Fundamental Analysis

AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV (ADR) (AMX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services. Its segments are Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone, Andean Region, Central America, the Caribbean, the United States and Europe. The Southern Cone segment includes Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Andean Region segment includes Ecuador and Peru. The Central America segment includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. The Caribbean segment includes the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The Europe segment includes Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. It operates in all of its geographic segments under the Claro brand, except in Mexico, the United States and Europe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV (ADR)

AMX Guru Analysis

AMX Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.