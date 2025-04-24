Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/24/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

WALT DISNEY CO (DIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Walt Disney Company is a diversified worldwide entertainment company. The Company's segments include Entertainment, Sports and Experiences. The Entertainment segment generally encompasses its non-sports focused global film and episodic content production and distribution activities. The lines of business within the Entertainment segment along with their business activities include Linear Networks, Direct-to-Consumer, and Content Sales/Licensing. The Sports segment encompasses its sports-focused global television and direct-to-consumer (DTC) video streaming content production and distribution activities. The lines of business within the Sports segment include ESPN and Star. The Experiences segment includes Parks and Experiences and Consumer Products. Parks and Experiences consists of Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, Disney Cruise Line, and others. Consumer Products includes licensing of its trade names, characters, visual, literary and other IP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEW YORK TIMES CO (NYT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The New York Times Company is a global media organization that includes newspapers, digital and print products, and related businesses. It is focused on creating, collecting, and distributing news and information that helps the audience understand and engage with the world. The Company's news product, The New York Times (The Times) is available on mobile applications, on its Website (NYTimes.com) and as a printed newspaper, and with associated content such as podcasts. The Company's interest-specific products include The Athletic, Games, Cooking, and Audio (read-aloud audio service), which are available on mobile applications and Websites; and Wirecutter, an online review and recommendation product. Its other businesses include licensing operations; commercial printing operations; live events business; and other products and services under The Times brand. The CompanyGs TimesGs print edition newspaper is published seven days a week in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Charter Communications, Inc. is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a range of residential and business services, including Spectrum Internet, television (TV), Mobile and Voice. For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business delivers a range of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity. For larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach delivers advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. It offers its customers subscription-based Internet, video, mobile and voice services, with prices and related charges based on the types of service selected.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

