Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/9/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP (LBRDA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Broadband Corporation operates and owns interests in a range of communications businesses. Its principal assets consist of its interest in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter). Charter is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator with services available to over 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Charter offers a full range of residential and business services including Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice. For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. Charter also distributes news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS (ADR) (TKC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is a Turkey-based company, which is a provider of a converged telecommunication and technology services. The Company offers a wide range of services, including digital services, voice, messaging, data, enterprise services, electronic communication services, and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services to its customer over its wireless and wired telecommunication networks. Turkcell Iletisim also provides other technological products and services with its national and international subsidiaries and affiliated companies in a wide geographical area, such as gaming, entertainment, and software products, financing and digital payment services, tower and infrastructure services, call center services, and renewable energy services. Additionally, The Company retails smart phones, phone cases, laptops, tablets, smart watches, robot vacuum cleaners, other electronic devices in its stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA (ADR) (PUBGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Publicis Groupe SA is a France-based communication group. It provides a full range of advertising and communications services organized into four solutions hubs: Publicis Communications, Publicis Media, Publicis Sapient, and Publicis Health. Publicis Communications, the creative communications hub, includes the Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSLGROUP and Prodigious networks. Publicis Sapient specializes in digital transformation services. Publicis Media is a global media agency with capabilities across investment, strategy, insights and analytics, data and technology, commerce, performance marketing and content. Publicis Health focuses on health and wellness business transformation. The Group operates in five geographical regions: Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America Middle East & Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FOX CORP (FOXA) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Corporation produces and distributes news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. Its operating segments include Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible and the FOX Studio Lot. Cable Network Programming produces and licenses news and sports content distributed through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors and other digital platforms. Television produces, acquires, markets and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, approximately 29 full power broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies, and other digital platforms. The FOX Studio Lot provides television and film production services. Credible is a United States consumer finance marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG (ADR) (DTEGY) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based company that provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company's operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Austria, Albania, Macedonia and Montenegro; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions; Group Development, comprising the entities T-Mobile Netherlands and Deutsche Funkturm (DFMG) and its equity investment in Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

