Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/11/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

IDT CORPORATION (IDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDT Corporation is a provider of fintech and communications services. Its businesses include National Retail Solutions (NRS), BOSS Money, net2phone, IDT Digital Payments, BOSS Revolution Calling and IDT Global. NRS, through its point-of-sale (POS) platform, enables independent retailers to operate while providing advertisers and marketers with unprecedented reach into underserved consumer markets. BOSS Money provides international money remittance services markets to immigrant communities across the United States and Canada. BOSS Money enables retail customers to send money to friends and family in 47 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Europe and Asia. net2phone provides enterprises and organizations with intelligently integrated cloud communications and contact center services across channels and devices. IDT Digital Payments provides a range of prepaid digital products, including mobile airtime top-up, mobile data bundles, digital gift cards and other offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC (NXST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with television broadcasting, television network and digital media assets operating in the United States. The Company owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 full-power television stations and one AM radio station. The Company has a single segment, broadcast. The broadcast segment includes television stations and related community focused websites that it owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to in various markets across the United States. It provides NewsNation, which is a national cable news network; two owned and operated digital multicast networks and other multicast network services; and WGN-AM, which is a Chicago radio station. The other activities of the Company include operating The CW, digital businesses, corporate functions, the management of certain real estate assets, including revenues from leasing certain owned office and production facilities, and eliminations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SCHOLASTIC CORP (SCHL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children's books. The Company operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment operates as an integrated business, which includes the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media and interactive products in the United States through its book clubs and book fairs in its school channels and through the trade channel. The Education Solutions segment includes the publication and distribution to schools and libraries of children's books, classroom magazines, print and digital supplemental and core classroom materials and programs and related support services, and print and on-line reference and non-fiction products for grades pre-kindergarten to 12 in the United States. The International segment includes the publication and distribution of products and services outside the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

