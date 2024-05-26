Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 5/26/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PEARSON PLC (ADR) (PSO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pearson plc is a learning company with its principal operations in the education, assessment and certifications markets. The Company provides digital content, learning experiences, assessments, qualifications and data in the learning market. The Company's divisions include Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills and Higher Education. The Assessment & Qualifications division includes Pearson VUE, US Student Assessment, Clinical Assessment, UK GCSE and A Levels and International academic qualifications and associated courseware including the English-speaking Canadian and Australian K-12 businesses. The Virtual Learning division includes virtual schools and online program management. The English Language Learning division includes Pearson Test of English, Institutional Courseware and English Online Solutions. The Workforce Skills division includes BTEC, GED, TalentLens, Faethm, Credly, Pearson College and Apprenticeships.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

DAILY JOURNAL CORPORATION (DJCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Daily Journal Corporation is engaged in publishing newspapers and Websites reporting California and Arizona news. It also produces several specialized information services. Its segments include Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. Its Traditional Business segment include newspapers and related online publications, Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal and The Record Reporter. The Company operates Journal Technologies segment through its segment, Journal Technologies, Inc. This segment supplies case management software systems and related products to courts, prosecutor and public defender offices, probation departments, and other justice agencies, including administrative law organizations, city and county governments and bar associations. Its United States operations are based in California, Arizona and Utah.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

