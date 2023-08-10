Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 8/10/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company. The Company provides broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream entertainment, sports, and news through brands, including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and brings theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations and Experiences. The Company operates through two primary businesses, namely Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Experiences. The Connectivity & Platforms segment contains its broadband and wireless connectivity businesses operated under the Xfinity and Comcast brands in the United States and under the Sky brand in certain territories in Europe. The Content & Experiences segment contains its media and entertainment businesses that develop, produce, and distribute entertainment, news and information, sports, and other content for global audiences and that own and operate theme parks in the United States and Asia.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COMCAST CORPORATION

TIM SA (ADR) (TIMB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tim SA, formerly known as a Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda, is a Brazil-based telecommunications company. The Company offers mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services and other telecommunications services and products. The Company offers a complete portfolio for individuals and corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. In addition to traditional voice and data services, the Company offers a fixed-line broadband service, TIM Live, WTTx technology through the Ultrafibra service and IoT solutions. The Company also offers a variety of digital content and services in its package portfolio. The Company is controlled by Tim Brasil Servicos e Participacoes SA.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TIM SA (ADR)

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC (ATVI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Activision Blizzard, Inc. is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices. It operates e-sports leagues and offers digital advertising within some of its content. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc. (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King), and Others. Activision segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and also includes the activities of the Call of Duty League, a global professional e-sports league. Blizzard segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and maintains an online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net, which facilitates the digital distribution of Blizzard content and selected Activision content. King segment delivers content on the mobile platform. Kings' product franchise is Candy Crush, a match-three franchise.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

