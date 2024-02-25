Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 2/25/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

JOYY INC (ADR) (YY) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JOYY Inc. is a global technology company. The Company operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company operates through two segments: BIGO and All other. The BIGO segment primarily consists of several social entertainment platforms, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo, and others. The All other segments primarily consist of Hago, Shopline, and certain audio live streaming platforms. Bigo Live enables its users to share their life moments, showcase their talents, socialize and connect with other users. Likee enables users to easily discover, create and share short-form videos, empowered by its easy and all-in-one video creation tools, such as filters and special effects, and AI-backed personalized feed. Hago provides casual games, integrating social features such as audio and video multiuser chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

LIBERTY GLOBAL LTD (LBTYA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Global Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in converged broadband, video and mobile communications and an active investor in infrastructure, content and technology ventures. It has investments in fiber-based and 5G networks. For business and public sector organizations, it provides a complete range of voice, advanced data, video, wireless and cloud-based services across its local broadband networks, as well as mobile and converged fixed-mobile services. It offers broadband and mobile networks under brands, such as Virgin Media-02 in the United Kingdom, VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands, Telenet in Belgium, Sunrise in Switzerland, Virgin Media in Ireland and UPC in Slovakia. Its global investment arm, Liberty Global Ventures, has a portfolio of more than 75 companies and funds across content, technology and infrastructure, including strategic stakes in ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, Lionsgate and the Formula E racing series.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

IAC INC (IAC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IAC Inc. is an Internet company. The Company's segments include Dotdash Meredith, Angi Inc., Search and Emerging & Other. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its digital and print businesses. Through its digital business, it provides original and engaging digital content in a variety of formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images. Its print business publishes approximately 19 magazines, as well as more than 400 special interest publications. Its Angi Inc. segment includes four segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing and International (includes Europe and Canada). Its Search segment consists of Ask Media Group, a collection of websites providing general search services and information, and a Desktop business, which includes direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications and business-to-business partnership operations. Its Emerging & Other segment includes Care.com, Mosaic Group, Vivian Health, The Daily Beast, IAC Films, Newco and Bluecrew.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX) is a small-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMC Networks Inc. is a global entertainment company. The Company distributes its content to audiences globally on an array of distribution platforms, including linear networks, subscription streaming services and other ad-supported streaming platforms, as well as through licensing arrangements. Its segments are Domestic Operations and International and Other. Its Domestic Operations include programming services and AMC Broadcasting & Technology. Its programming services consist of its five national programming networks, global streaming services, AMC Studios operation and film distribution business. Its programming networks are AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC and SundanceTV. Its global streaming services consist of AMC+ and its targeted subscription streaming services (Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE). International and Other segment includes AMC Networks International (AMCNI), international programming businesses consisting of a portfolio of channels around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: FAIL CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

