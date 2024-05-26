Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/26/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

OMNICOM GROUP INC. (OMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omnicom Group Inc. is a global marketing and corporate communications company. The Company's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. It provides a range of services, such as database management, digital transformation consulting, package design, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, digital/direct marketing and post-production services, instore design, interactive and mobile marketing, investor relations, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail media and e-commerce, social media marketing, search engine marketing, and others. The Company's digital commerce (Flywheel Digital) provides services in e-commerce operations, media execution and market intelligence.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OMNICOM GROUP INC.

OMC Guru Analysis

OMC Fundamental Analysis

MATCH GROUP INC (MTCH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Match Group, Inc., through its portfolio companies, provides digital technologies. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, Hakuna, and other brands, which are designed for users to find a connection. The Match platform is an online dating category with the ability to search profiles and receive algorithmic recommendations, and it offers a one-to-one real-time video feature. The Meetic is a European online dating brand based in France. The Pairs is a provider of online dating services in Japan, with a presence in Taiwan and South Korea. Its Hakuna application provides live streaming services primarily in Korea and Japan. Plenty Of Fish Live is an interactive, social app that allows for one-to-many live streaming experiences. Azar is a one-to-one video chat service powered by real-time language translations that allow users to meet and interact with people across the globe in their native language.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MATCH GROUP INC

MTCH Guru Analysis

MTCH Fundamental Analysis

COMCAST CORP (CMCSA) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company. It delivers broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream entertainment, sports, and news through brands, including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and brings theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations and Experiences. It operates through two primary businesses: Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Experiences. The Connectivity & Platforms segment contains its broadband, wireless, video and wireline voice businesses in the United States, United Kingdom and Italy. It also includes the operations of its Sky-branded entertainment television networks in the United Kingdom, and Italy. The Content & Experiences segment contains media and entertainment businesses that produce and distribute entertainment, sports, news and other content for audiences and that own and operate theme parks and attractions in the United States and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COMCAST CORP

CMCSA Guru Analysis

CMCSA Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.