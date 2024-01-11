Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 1/11/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

OMNICOM GROUP INC. (OMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omnicom Group Inc. is a marketing and corporate communications company. The Company provides advertising, strategic media planning and buying, and precision marketing. It offers commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. It provides a range of services, such as investor relations, branding, marketing research, content marketing, media planning and buying, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, mobile marketing, custom publishing, multi-cultural marketing, data analytics, and non-profit marketing. It also provides database management, digital/direct marketing, package design, and digital transformation. The Company's digital commerce (Flywheel Digital) is engaged in automation, optimization, and measurement of digital commerce and media spend.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

PERION NETWORK LTD (PERI) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology. The Company delivers the digital advertising. ecosystem, providing brands, agencies and publishers with a holistic ability to identify and reach their customers across all channels with high-impact creative units that are orchestrated by its proprietary Intelligent Hub (iHUB), which offers cross-sell. Perion Network Ltd operates in three main pillars of digital advertising: ad search, social media, and display ,video or CTV. Another aspect of Perion's technological solutions, is SORT technology. SORT alternative technology is a machine learning model that analyzes millions of data combinations to create cookieless targeting groups consisting of people who think and react to ads like one another.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

