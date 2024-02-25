Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On David Dreman - 2/25/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC (CCOI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. is a multinational, tier 1 facilities-based Internet service provider (ISP). It specializes in providing businesses with high-speed Internet access, Ethernet transport, and colocation services. Its network is designed and optimized to transmit packet switched data. It offers on-net Internet access services exclusively through its own facilities, which run from its network to its customers' premises. It offers its on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. It is not dependent on local telephone companies or cable TV companies to serve its customers with its on-net Internet access and private network services. Its on- net service consists of high-speed Internet access and private network services offered at speeds ranging from 100 megabits per second to 400 gigabits per second. It delivers its services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC

CCOI Guru Analysis

CCOI Fundamental Analysis

AT&T INC (T) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of telecommunications and technology services globally. The Company operates through two segments, namely Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom and broadband services to consumers located in the United States and globally. The business units of the Communication segment include Mobility, Business Wireline, and Consumer Wireline. Mobility provides nationwide wireless service and equipment. Business Wireline provides advanced ethernet-based fiber services, IP Voice, and managed professional services, as well as traditional voice and data services and related equipment to business customers. Consumer Wireline provides broadband services, including fiber connections. Consumer Wireline also provides legacy telephony voice communication services. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AT&T INC

T Guru Analysis

T Fundamental Analysis

SK TELECOM CO LTD (ADR) (SKM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SK Telecom Co Ltd is a Korea-based company primarily engaged in the provision of wireless communication services. The Company operates the business through five segments. The Wireless Communication Business segment provides mobile phones, wireless data, information communication business. The Wireline Communication Business segment offers telephones, high speed Internet, data and network rental services. The Security segment provides services such as personnel and machine security, and information protection. The Commerce segment is engaged in e-commerce business. The Other segment is involved in the businesses such as information communication, electronic banking, advertising, Internet portal services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SK TELECOM CO LTD (ADR)

SKM Guru Analysis

SKM Fundamental Analysis

TELEFONICA SA (ADR) (TEF) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica, S.A. is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company's services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company's operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Uruguay). These segments are engaged in activities relating to wireline, wireless, cable, data, Internet and television (TV) businesses and other digital services in accordance with each location. It offers a range of mobile and related services and products to personal and business customers. It offers traditional fixed telecommunication services, Internet and broadband multimedia services and data and business-solutions services. It offers a range of digital services, such as Internet of Things (IoT).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TELEFONICA SA (ADR)

TEF Guru Analysis

TEF Fundamental Analysis

NETEASE INC (ADR) (NTES) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NetEase Inc is a China-based technology company. The Company operates through four business segments. The Online Game Service segment is engaged in developing and operating online game services that cover mobile games and personal computer (PC) games. The games include Westward Journey, Onmyoji series and others. The Youdao segment provides intelligent learning services. Its products and services include Online Courses, Youdao Dictionary, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Treasure, Youdao Smart Learning Lamp, Youdao Translator King, Youdao Super Dictionary and others. The Cloud Music segment provides online music services and social entertainment services. Products offered by the Innovation and Others segment include Yanxuan, NetEase Live, advertising services, high-end email and other value-added services. The Company mainly operates its businesses in the domestic and overseas markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NETEASE INC (ADR)

NTES Guru Analysis

NTES Fundamental Analysis

David Dreman Portfolio

About David Dreman: Dreman's Kemper-Dreman High Return Fund was one of the best-performing mutual funds ever, ranking as the best of 255 funds in its peer groups from 1988 to 1998, according to Lipper Analytical Services. At the time Dreman published Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Next Generation, the fund had been ranked number one in more time periods than any of the 3,175 funds in Lipper's database. In addition to managing money, Dreman is also a longtime Forbes magazine columnist.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.