Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/19/2023

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC (NXST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with television broadcasting, television network and digital media assets operating in the United States. The Company owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 full-power television stations and one AM radio station. The Company has a single segment, broadcast. The broadcast segment includes television stations and related community focused websites that it owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to in various markets across the United States. It provides NewsNation, which is a national cable news network; two owned and operated digital multicast networks and other multicast network services; and WGN-AM, which is a Chicago radio station. The other activities of the Company include operating The CW, digital businesses, corporate functions, the management of certain real estate assets, including revenues from leasing certain owned office and production facilities, and eliminations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL (PARA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paramount Global is a global media, streaming and entertainment company that creates content for audiences worldwide. The Company's segments include TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer and Filmed Entertainment. The TV Media segment consists of its domestic and international broadcast networks and owned television stations; domestic and international extensions of its cable networks, and domestic and international television studio operations, and production and distribution of first-run syndicated programming. The Direct-to-Consumer segment consists of its portfolio of domestic and international pay and free streaming services. The Filmed Entertainment segment consists of its production and acquisition of films, series and short-form content for release and licensing in media around the world, including in theaters, on streaming services, on television, and through digital home entertainment and digital versatile discs (DVDs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

IAC INC (IAC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IAC Inc. is an Internet company. The Company's segments include Dotdash Meredith, Angi Inc., Search and Emerging & Other. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its digital and print businesses. Through its digital business, it provides original and engaging digital content in a variety of formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images. Its print business publishes approximately 19 magazines, as well as more than 400 special interest publications. Its Angi Inc. segment includes four segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing and International (includes Europe and Canada). Its Search segment consists of Ask Media Group, a collection of websites providing general search services and information, and a Desktop business, which includes direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications and business-to-business partnership operations. Its Emerging & Other segment includes Care.com, Mosaic Group, Vivian Health, The Daily Beast, IAC Films, Newco and Bluecrew.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

