Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 10/26/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

T-MOBILE US INC (TMUS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T-Mobile US, Inc. is a provider of wireless communications services, including voice, messaging and data, under its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile, in the United States, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands. It provides wireless communications services primarily using its 4G Long Term Evolution network and its 5G technology network. It also offers a selection of wireless devices, including handsets, tablets and other mobile communication devices, and accessories for sale, as well as financing through equipment installment plans. Its primary service plan offering is Go5G Plus, which includes unlimited talk, text and data on its network, 5G access at no extra cost, scam protection features and more. In addition to its wireless communications services, the Company also offers high speed Internet, which includes a fixed wireless product that utilizes the excess capacity of its nationwide 5G network. It also provides advertising solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

WEBTOON ENTERTAINMENT INC (WBTN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a global storytech company. It operates a global storytelling platform, where a community of creators and users discover, create, and share new content. It has a user base in over 150 countries with over half of its monthly active users coming from outside its core markets of Korea, Japan and the United States and Canada. Content on its platform tells stories created by its creators through multiple immersive formats. On its platform, creators tell long-form stories through its serialized narratives in the form of short-form, bite-sized episodes. These stories are told primarily in two ways: Web-comics, and Web-novels, which are text-based stories. Its creator base ranges from the individual enthusiast with a love of storytelling to the professional author building a brand and an enterprise on its platform. It provides creators with an opportunity to monetize their creativity through various means, including Paid Content, Advertising and IP Adaptations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

REDDIT INC (RDDT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reddit, Inc. operates a social platform, Reddit. Reddit is a community of communities. It is built on shared interests, passion, and trust and is home to open and authentic conversations on the Internet. Reddit is a global, digital city where anyone in the world can join a community to learn from one another, engage in authentic conversations, explore passions, research new hobbies, exchange goods and services, create new communities and experiences, share a few laughs, and find belonging. Reddit has thousands of communities, endless conversations, and authentic human connections. Communities on Reddit are organized based on specific interests and are called subreddits. Reddit offers real-time access to evolving and dynamic topics, such as sports, movies, news, fashion, and the latest trends. On Reddit, users can submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care about. It has approximately 100,000+ active communities and approximately 101+ million daily active visitors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NETFLIX INC (NFLX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Netflix, Inc. is a provider of entertainment services. The Company acquires, licenses and produces content, including original programming. It provides paid memberships in over 190 countries offering television (TV) series, films and games across a variety of genres and languages. It allows members to play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time. The Company offers members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes and mobile devices. It is engaged in scaling its streaming service, such as introducing games and advertising on its service, as well as offering live programming. It is developing technology and utilizing third-party cloud computing, technology and other services. The Company is also engaged in scaling its own studio operations to produce original content.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

