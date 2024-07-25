Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/25/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

IMAX CORP (USA) (IMAX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imax Corporation is a premier global technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, auditorium, architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, the Company offers an end-to-end solution to create content experiences. The Company operates through two segments: Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The Content Solutions segment principally includes content enhancement and distribution services. This segment is also engaged in the distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with artists and creators, as well as film post-production services. The Technology Products and Services principally includes the sale, lease, and maintenance of IMAX Systems. This segment is also involved in certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts and three-dimensional (3D) glasses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IMAX CORP (USA)

IMAX Guru Analysis

IMAX Fundamental Analysis

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC (NXST) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with television broadcasting, television network and digital media assets operating in the United States. The Company produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms. The Company's segments include Broadcast and The CW Network, LLC (The CW). The Broadcast segment includes television stations and related local websites that Company owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to in various markets across the United States, NewsNation, a national cable news network, two owned and operated digital multicast networks and other multicast network services, and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station. The CW segment is a broadcast network in the United States. The other activities of the Company include digital businesses focused on the national marketplace and the management of certain real estate assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC

NXST Guru Analysis

NXST Fundamental Analysis

TIM SA (ADR) (TIMB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tim SA, formerly known as a Intelig Telecomunicacoes Ltda, is a Brazil-based telecommunications company. The Company offers mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services and other telecommunications services and products. The Company offers a complete portfolio for individuals and corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. In addition to traditional voice and data services, the Company offers a fixed-line broadband service, TIM Live, WTTx technology through the Ultrafibra service and IoT solutions. The Company also offers a variety of digital content and services in its package portfolio. The Company is controlled by Tim Brasil Servicos e Participacoes SA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TIM SA (ADR)

TIMB Guru Analysis

TIMB Fundamental Analysis

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP (WMG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warner Music Group Corp. is a music entertainment company. The Company's record labels include Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Elektra Records and Parlophone Records. The Company's segments include recorded music and music publishing. The recorded music segment consists of the discovery and development of recording artists and the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale and licensing of music created by such recording artists. In the United States, its recorded music business is conducted principally through its record labels - Atlantic Records and Warner Records. The music publishing segment is engaged in the intellectual property business, which is conducted principally through Warner Chappell Music, its global music publishing company. Warner Chappell Music also administers the music and soundtracks of several third-party television and film producers and studios. The Company has a production music catalog collectively branded as Warner Chappell Production Music.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP

WMG Guru Analysis

WMG Fundamental Analysis

CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD (ADR) (CHT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunication services. The Company conducts domestic fixed communications, mobile communications, Internet and international fixed communications services. The Company provides domestic fixed communication services for the home market, including local and long-distance telephone smart networks. Domestic circuit rental services, including asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL) services, optical generation services. Internet and value-added services, including Internet service providers (ISP), value-added services. Multimedia On Demand (MOD) and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) services, international fixed communication services. The Company provides enterprise customer integration services, mobile enterprise customer services, data enterprise customer services, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHUNGHWA TELECOM CO., LTD (ADR)

CHT Guru Analysis

CHT Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.