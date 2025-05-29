Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/29/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP (LBRDA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Broadband Corporation operates and owns interests in a broad range of communications businesses. The Company is primarily comprised of GCI Holdings, LLC (GCI Holdings), a wholly owned subsidiary, and an equity method investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter). GCI Holdings provides a range of data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska. GCI Holdings facilities include redundant and geographically diverse digital undersea fiber optic cable systems linking its Alaska terrestrial networks to the networks of other carriers in the lower 48 contiguous states and a statewide wireless network. Charter is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving customers in approximately 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Charter offers a range of residential and business services including Spectrum Internet, television (TV), mobile and voice.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP

LBRDA Guru Analysis

LBRDA Fundamental Analysis

WPP PLC (ADR) (WPP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WPP plc is a United Kingdom-based creative transformation company. The Company provides marketing communications services that help brands grow their businesses. Its segments include Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment includes creative agencies and media agencies. Its creative agencies provide advertising campaigns, experiences, e-commerce strategies and platforms, technology services such as CRM implementation, and more. The Company's media agencies connect brands with consumers - planning, buying and activating the distribution of creative content across the full range of media channels including digital display, search, social, television, print and billboards. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with their stakeholders, build reputation and manage risk. The Company operates in various countries, including United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Greater China, India, Brazil and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WPP PLC (ADR)

WPP Guru Analysis

WPP Fundamental Analysis

TELUS CORP (USA) (TU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TELUS Corporation is a communications technology company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications technology solutions, which include mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products; healthcare services, software and technology solutions, agriculture and consumer goods services, such as software, data management and data analytics-driven smart-food chain and consumer goods technologies; and digital experiences; as well as related equipment. Data services include Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services; and home and business security and automation. TELUS Digital, a subsidiary of the Company, provides a portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities including digital solutions, such as cloud solutions and automation, trust, safety and security services, artificial intelligence (AI) data solutions, including proficiency in computer vision, and front-end digital design and consulting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TELUS CORP (USA)

TU Guru Analysis

TU Fundamental Analysis

KANZHUN LTD (ADR) (BZ) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kanzhun Ltd is a holding company mainly engaged in the provision of recruitment and job hunting services. The Company connects job seekers and enterprise users mainly through its interactive BOSS Zhipin mobile app. The Company provides enterprise users with direct recruitment services that allow enterprise users to post jobs, receive personalized candidate recommendations, engage in direct communication and receive resume upon mutual consent. The Company provides job seekers with job seeking services that allow job seekers to receive job recommendations, initiate direct chats and deliver resumes upon mutual consent.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KANZHUN LTD (ADR)

BZ Guru Analysis

BZ Fundamental Analysis

KONINKLIJKE KPN NV (ADR) (KKPNY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KPN) is a telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) provider based in the Netherlands. The Company's segments include Consumer, Business, Wholesale, and Network, Operations & IT. The Company is engaged in offering fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet and television to retail consumers. To business consumers the Company offers Internet and mobile telephony services, as well as infrastructure and network related ICT solutions, including cloud hosting and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity. KPN also provides wholesale network services to third parties. The Company's brands include KPN, Telfort, XS4ALL, Simyo, Yes Telecom, Ortel Mobile, Argeweb, Solcon, Route IT, Divider, Internedservices, NLDC and StartReady, among others. The Company delivers its services primarily in the Netherlands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KONINKLIJKE KPN NV (ADR)

KKPNY Guru Analysis

KKPNY Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.