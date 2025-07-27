Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 7/27/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HELLO GROUP INC (ADR) (MOMO) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hello Group Inc is a company mainly engaged in the provision of online social and entertainment . The Company operates in three segments. Momo segment mostly include live video services, value-added services, mobile marketing services and mobile games derived from the Momos platform and other applications. Tantan segment mainly include value-added services and live video services provided on Tantans platform. QOOL segment mainly include advertisement services generated from the Groups broadcasting of content television. The Company also operates other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from its users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HELLO GROUP INC (ADR)

TABOOLA.COM LTD (TBLA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Taboola.com Ltd. is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence (AI)-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with Websites, devices, and mobile apps (collectively referred to as digital properties), to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Digital properties use the Companys technology platforms to achieve their business goals, such as driving new audiences to their sites and apps or increasing engagement with existing audiences. It empowers advertisers to leverage its proprietary AI-powered recommendation platform to reach targeted audiences utilizing effective, native ad-formats across digital properties. As part of the Company's E-Commerce offerings, it also syndicates its retailer advertisers monetized product listings and links (clickable advertisements) into commerce content-oriented consumer experiences on both the Open Web and within the dominant traditional ad platforms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TABOOLA.COM LTD

IAC INC (IAC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IAC Inc. is engaged in building companies. The Company's segments include Dotdash Meredith, Care.com, Search, and Emerging & Other. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its digital and print businesses. Through its digital businesses, it provides original and engaging digital content in a variety of formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images. Its print business is a magazine publisher, which has published over 18 magazines, as well as 370 special interest publications. Its Search segment consists of Ask Media Group, a collection of Websites providing general search services and information, and a Desktop business, which includes business-to-business partnership operations and direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Its Care.com primarily provides online consumer matching and consumer payment solutions for families searching for care, among others. Its Emerging & Other segment includes Vivian Health, The Daily Beast and IAC Films.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of IAC INC

JOYY INC (ADR) (JOYY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JOYY Inc. is a global technology company. The Company operates several social media platforms such as Bigo Live, Likee and Hago that enable users to interact with others in real time. It operates through two segments: BIGO and All other. The BIGO segment primarily consists of several social entertainment platforms, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo, and certain audio live streaming platform, as well as its advertising platform, Bigo Ads. The All other segment primarily consist of Hago, Shopline, certain audio live streaming platforms, and others. Bigo Live enables its users to share their life moments, showcase their talents, socialize, and connect with other users. Likee enables users to easily discover, create and share short-form videos, with all-in-one video creation tools, such as filters and special effects, and AI-backed personalized feed. Hago provides casual games, audio and video multiuser chatrooms and three-dimensional (3D) avatars and 3D interactive scenes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JOYY INC (ADR)

HUYA INC - ADR (HUYA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HUYA Inc is a China-based holding company principally engaged in the operation of game live streaming platforms. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, game developers and publishers to develop e-sports live streaming. Its game contents include gameplay, e-sports tournament events and other e-sports game shows. The Company also offers non-game entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime and outdoor activities. The Companys platforms include its Huya Live mobile application (app), website www.huya.com, and personal computer (PC) clients. It also develops and operates certain mobile games jointly with third-party distribution platforms, and game-related apps. The Company has also created an interactive online community in which a range of functions are provided for the users, including bullet chatting, real-time commenting and gifting. The Company conducts its businesses in domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HUYA INC - ADR

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.