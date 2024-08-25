Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 8/25/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

SCHOLASTIC CORP (SCHL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Scholastic Corporation is a global children's publishing, education and media company. The Company is a provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. It creates and distributes books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. Its segments include Children's Book Publishing and Distribution; Education Solutions, and International. Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children's print, digital and audio books, media and interactive products in the United States through its school reading events and through the trade channel. Education Solutions segment includes the publication and distribution to schools and libraries of children's books, print and online reference materials, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO (SHEN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shenandoah Telecommunications Company provides broadband services through its high speed, fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include broadband Internet, video, voice, and fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing. The Company's Broadband segment provides broadband Internet, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, through fiber optics under the brand name of Glo Fiber and hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the brand name of Shentel. The Broadband segment also leases dark fiber and provides ethernet and wavelength fiber optic services to enterprise and wholesale customers throughout the entirety of its service area under the brand name of Glo Fiber Business. The Broadband segment also provides voice and digital subscriber line (DSL) telephone services to customers in Virginia's Shenandoah County.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

GRUPO TELEVISA SAB (ADR) (TV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a media company, cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a direct-to-home (DTH) satellite pay television system in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes Advertising, Network Subscription, and Licensing and Syndication. The Sky segment includes DTH broadcast satellite pay television services in Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic. The Cable segment includes the operation of a cable multiple system in the Mexico City metropolitan area; the operation of telecommunication, and the operation of a cable multiple system. The Other Businesses segment includes its domestic operations in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing and publishing distribution. The Company distributes the content it produces through various broadcast channels in Mexico and in approximately 50 other countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

HELLO GROUP INC (ADR) (MOMO) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hello Group Inc, formerly Momo Inc, is a China-based online social and entertainment company. The Company operates in three segments. Momo segment and Tantan segment mainly provide live video service, value-added services including membership subscription and virtual gift service, and mobile marketing services including advertising and marketing solutions. QOOL segment provides music service revenues, film distribution service and film promotion service. The Company also operates other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from its users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

HUYA INC - ADR (HUYA) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HUYA Inc is a China-based holding company principally engaged in the operation of game live streaming platforms. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, game developers and publishers to develop e-sports live streaming. Its game contents include gameplay, e-sports tournament events and other e-sports game shows. The Company also offers non-game entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime and outdoor activities. The Company's platforms include its Huya Live mobile application (app), website www.huya.com, and personal computer (PC) clients. It also develops and operates certain mobile games jointly with third-party distribution platforms, and game-related apps. The Company has also created an interactive online community in which a range of functions are provided for the users, including bullet chatting, real-time commenting and gifting. The Company conducts its businesses in domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

