Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 10/26/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

TELECOM ARGENTINA SA (ADR) (TEO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications services in Argentina, and also provides other telephone-related services, such as international long-distance service, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing and Internet services. The Company's segments include Fixed Telecommunications Services (Fixed Services), Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services (Personal Mobile Services) and Nucleo Mobile Telecommunications Services (Nucleo Mobile Services). The Company, through its subsidiaries, also provides mobile telecommunications services and international wholesale services. The Fixed services segment consists of basic telephone services, interconnection services, data transmission and Internet services, information and communication technology services, and other telephone services. The Company, through its subsidiaries, such as Telecom Personal S.A. and Nucleo S.A., provides mobile services in Argentina and Paraguay, respectively.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TELECOM ARGENTINA SA (ADR)

TEO Guru Analysis

TEO Fundamental Analysis

VODAFONE GROUP PLC (ADR) (VOD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vodafone Group Plc is a telecoms company. The Company provides mobile and fixed services to over 355 million customers in 15 countries, partners with mobile networks in over 40 more and has IoT platforms. In Africa, its financial technology businesses serve almost 92 million customers across seven countries. Its products include Unified Communications, Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, Digital Applications, IoT Connectivity, Cloud & Edge, E2E Solutions, and Security. Its unified communications solutions include Microsoft Teams Voice, voice services, and recording services. Its digital applications include Gemini for Google Workspace, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 Business, and Copilot for Microsoft 365. Its Cloud & Edge services include cloud services, mobile private networks, and multi-access edge computing (MEC). It provides solutions for large and multinational business, small and medium business, international public sector, and carriers and digital service providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VODAFONE GROUP PLC (ADR)

VOD Guru Analysis

VOD Fundamental Analysis

ANGI INC (ANGI) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Angi Inc. helps homeowners get home projects done and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. It connects home professionals (Pros) with consumers across more than 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling homes to cleaning and landscaping. It has two operating segments: Domestic and International (consisting of businesses in Europe and Canada) and operates under multiple brands including Angi, HomeAdvisor, and Handy. In the United States, it provides Pros the capability to engage with potential customers, including quoting and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated Pros nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects. It also owns marketplaces in Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom which provide Pros the ability to engage with potential customers and consumers the ability to engage with the Pros they need.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ANGI INC

ANGI Guru Analysis

ANGI Fundamental Analysis

LIBERTY GLOBAL LTD (LBTYA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liberty Global Ltd. is an international provider of broadband Internet, video, fixed-line telephony and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe and are an active investor in the infrastructure, content and technology industries. It also provides technology solutions and finance services. The Company's segments include Liberty Telecom, Liberty Growth and Liberty Services. Liberty Telecom includes converged broadband, video and mobile communications businesses. Liberty Growth invests, grows and rotates capital into scalable businesses across the technology, media/content, sports and infrastructure industries with a portfolio of approximately 70 companies and various funds, including stakes in companies like ITV, Televisa Univision, Plume, EdgeConneX and AtlasEdge, as well as its controlling interest in the Formula E racing series. Liberty Services offers technology and finance service platforms offered by its centralized functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LIBERTY GLOBAL LTD

LBTYA Guru Analysis

LBTYA Fundamental Analysis

JOYY INC (ADR) (JOYY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JOYY Inc. is a global technology company. The Company operates several social media platforms such as Bigo Live, Likee and Hago that enable users to interact with others in real time. It operates through two segments: BIGO and All other. The BIGO segment primarily consists of several social entertainment platforms, including Bigo Live, Likee, imo, and certain audio live streaming platform, as well as its advertising platform, Bigo Ads. The All other segment primarily consist of Hago, Shopline, certain audio live streaming platforms, and others. Bigo Live enables its users to share their life moments, showcase their talents, socialize, and connect with other users. Likee enables users to easily discover, create and share short-form videos, with all-in-one video creation tools, such as filters and special effects, and AI-backed personalized feed. Hago provides casual games, audio and video multiuser chatrooms and three-dimensional (3D) avatars and 3D interactive scenes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JOYY INC (ADR)

JOYY Guru Analysis

JOYY Fundamental Analysis

Joseph Piotroski Portfolio

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.