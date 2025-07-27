Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On John Neff - 7/27/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP (WMG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warner Music Group Corp. is a global music entertainment company. The Company brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Its record labels include Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Elektra Records, Parlophone Records, and Cloud 9 Recordings. Its recorded music segment includes labels, such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. Its music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre. It is also home to the Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA), which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. In addition, it counts film and television storytelling powerhouse, Warner Music Entertainment, among its many brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

FOX CORP (FOXA) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Corporation produces and distributes news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. Its operating segments include Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible and the FOX Studio Lot. Cable Network Programming produces and licenses news and sports content distributed through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors and other digital platforms. Television produces, acquires, markets and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, approximately 29 full power broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies, and other digital platforms. The FOX Studio Lot provides television and film production services. Credible is a United States consumer finance marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC (RCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rogers Communications Inc. is a wireless, cable, and media company. The Company provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. The Company also has a portfolio of media properties, which includes sports media and entertainment, television and radio broadcasting properties, multi-platform televised and online shopping and digital media. Its wireless segment provides wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses. Its cable segment is engaged in cable telecommunications operations, including Internet, television, and other video, satellite, telephony, and smart home monitoring services for Canadian consumers and businesses, and network connectivity through its fiber network and data center assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting, and cloud-based services. Its media segment offers a diversified portfolio of media properties, including specialty channels, digital media, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

