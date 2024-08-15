Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 8/15/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BUMBLE INC (BMBL) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bumble Inc. is providing online dating and social networking applications through subscription and in-app purchases of products servicing North America, Europe and various other countries around the world. The Company provides these services through websites and applications that it owns and operates. It operates five apps: Bumble app, Bumble For Friends app, Badoo app, Fruitz app and Official app. On Bumble app, users can input information about themselves and set up a profile, which can be customized in many ways, such as by adding a Badge to prominently display certain values or characteristics. On Badoo app, users profiles can be customized in many ways, such as by using the Moods feature to share what's on their minds. In addition to dating, in Bumble app it also provides products that enable social connection, offering users the opportunity to develop platonic connections through the BFF mode for friendships and through the Bizz mode for professional networking and mentorship.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL
RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL
FINAL RANKING: PASS

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

