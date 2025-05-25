Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/25/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Charter Communications, Inc. is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a range of residential and business services, including Spectrum Internet, television (TV), Mobile and Voice. For small businesses, Spectrum Business delivers a range of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity. For mid-market and large businesses, Spectrum Business provides customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach delivers advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. The Company offers its customers subscription-based Internet, video, mobile and voice services, with prices and related charges based on the types of service selected.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

CHTR Guru Analysis

CHTR Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.