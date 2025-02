Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 2/6/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (IPG) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in insights, data, media, creative and production, digital commerce, healthcare marketing and communications. It operates through three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions (MD&E), Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions (IA&C), and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions (SC&E). The MD&E segment provides global media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience. MD&E comprises IPG Mediabrands and Acxiom. The IA&C segment provides advertising, corporate and brand identity services, and strategic consulting. The SC&E segment provides global public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

GETTY IMAGES HOLDINGS INC (GETY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. is a global visual content creator and marketplace company. The Company offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and application programming interfaces (APIs), the Company serves customers and discovers, purchases and shares visual content from photographers and videographers. The Company covers approximately 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage. The Company also maintains photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography. It works with approximately 557,000 contributors and more than 320 content partners to deliver a range of content. Its Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands categorize its content and services into three categories: Creative, Editorial, and Other. Its Gettyimages.com offers premium creative content and editorial coverage.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

FOX CORP (FOXA) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Corporation is a news, sports and entertainment company. Its segments include Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible and the FOX Studio Lot. Cable Network Programming produces and licenses news and sports content distributed through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies (traditional MVPDs), virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (virtual MVPDs) and other digital platforms, in the United States. Television segment produces, acquires, markets and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, 29 full power broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies, and other digital platforms, in the United States. Credible is a United States consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

