Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/7/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BUMBLE INC (BMBL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bumble Inc. is providing online dating and social networking applications through subscription and in-app purchases of products servicing North America, Europe and various other countries around the world. The Company provides these services through websites and applications that it owns and operates. It operates five apps: Bumble app, Bumble For Friends app, Badoo app, Fruitz app and Official app. On Bumble app, users can input information about themselves and set up a profile, which can be customized in many ways, such as by adding a Badge to prominently display certain values or characteristics. On Badoo app, users profiles can be customized in many ways, such as by using the Moods feature to share what's on their minds. In addition to dating, in Bumble app it also provides products that enable social connection, offering users the opportunity to develop platonic connections through the BFF mode for friendships and through the Bizz mode for professional networking and mentorship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BUMBLE INC

THRYV HOLDINGS INC (THRY) is a small-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thryv Holdings, Inc. is a software and marketing services company that enables small-to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company's software as a service (SaaS) platform, Thryv, is used by approximately 65,000 businesses, to manage their end-to-end operations. The Company's solutions enable its SMB clients to generate new business leads, manage their customer relationships, and run their day-to-day operations. It serves approximately 350,000 SMB clients through four segments. Thryv U.S. Marketing Services segment includes its print and digital solutions business in the United States. Thryv U.S. SaaS segment includes the Company's SaaS flagship all-in-one small business management platform in the United States. Thryv International Marketing Services segment comprises Thryv's print and digital solutions business outside the United States. Thryv International SaaS segment includes its SaaS flagship all-in-one small business management platform outside the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of THRYV HOLDINGS INC

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Charter Communications, Inc. is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. The Company offers a full range of residential and business services including Spectrum Internet, television (TV), Mobile and Voice. Its Spectrum Business delivers a range of broadband products and services coupled with features and applications to enhance productivity of small and medium-sized companies. Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions for larger businesses and government entities. Its Spectrum Reach delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. Its Spectrum Mobile service is offered to customers subscribing to its Internet service, and runs on the Verizon Communications Inc.(Verizon) mobile network, combined with Spectrum WiFi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

JOHN WILEY & SONS INC (WLY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. is a publisher. The Company's content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the needs of its customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. Its segments include Research, Learning and Held for Sale or Sold. Research segment provides peer-reviewed scientific, technical, and medical (STM) publishing, content platforms, and related services to academic, corporate, and government customers, academic societies, and individual researchers. Its journal publishing categories include the social sciences and humanities, and life sciences. Learning segment provides scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as assessment services to businesses and professionals. Its operations are located in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Sri Lanka, and Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JOHN WILEY & SONS INC

COMCAST CORP (CMCSA) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company. It delivers broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream entertainment, sports, and news through brands, including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and brings theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations and Experiences. It operates through two primary businesses: Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Experiences. The Connectivity & Platforms segment contains its broadband, wireless, video and wireline voice businesses in the United States, United Kingdom and Italy. It also includes the operations of its Sky-branded entertainment television networks in the United Kingdom, and Italy. The Content & Experiences segment contains media and entertainment businesses that produce and distribute entertainment, sports, news and other content for audiences and that own and operate theme parks and attractions in the United States and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COMCAST CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

