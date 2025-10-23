Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/23/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP (PLTK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Playtika Holding Corp is a developer of mobile games. The Companys Playtika Boost Platform provides live game operations services and a proprietary technology to support portfolio of games. The Company owns and manages 15 games. It includes both casual and casino-themed games. The Company also provides free-to-play mobile games. The Company distributes its games through various web and mobile platforms such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms. The Companys games include Slotomania, Bingo Blitz, House of Fun, Caesars Slots, World Series of Poker, Best Fiends, Junes Journey, Solitaire Grand Harvest, and Board Kings. The Companys games are available on iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP

INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (IPG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is a global advertising and marketing services company. The Company specializes in insights, data, media, creative and production, digital commerce, healthcare marketing and communications. It operates through three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions (MD&E), Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions (IA&C), and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions (SC&E). The MD&E segment provides global media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience. MD&E comprises IPG Mediabrands, Acxiom, and others. The IA&C segment provides advertising, corporate and brand identity services, and strategic consulting. The SC&E segment provides global public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Charter Communications, Inc. is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a range of residential and business services, including Spectrum Internet, television (TV), Mobile and Voice. For small businesses, Spectrum Business delivers a range of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity. For mid-market and large businesses, Spectrum Business provides customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach delivers advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. The Company offers its customers subscription-based Internet, video, mobile and voice services, with prices and related charges based on the types of service selected.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

FOX CORP (FOXA) is a large-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fox Corporation produces and distributes news, sports, and entertainment content through its primary domestic brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment, FOX Television Stations and Tubi Media Group. Its operating segments include Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible and the FOX Studio Lot. Cable Network Programming produces and licenses news and sports content distributed through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors and other digital platforms. Television produces, acquires, markets and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, approximately 29 full power broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies, and other digital platforms. The FOX Studio Lot provides television and film production services. Credible is a United States consumer finance marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FOX CORP

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

