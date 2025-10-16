Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/16/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

OMNICOM GROUP INC (OMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omnicom Group Inc. is a provider of marketing and sales solutions. The Company offers a range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Its services include database management, digital/direct marketing, package design, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, healthcare marketing and communications, instore design, interactive marketing, investor relations, mobile marketing, promotional marketing, public affairs, public relations, retail media and e-commerce, social media marketing, search engine marketing, studio production, sports and event marketing, marketing research and others. Its portfolio of companies includes BBDO, DDB, TBWA, Omnicom Media Group, the DAS Group of Companies, and the Communications Consultancy Network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OMNICOM GROUP INC

JOHN WILEY & SONS INC (WLY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: John Wiley & Sons, Inc. is a publisher. The Company's content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the needs of its customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. Its segments include Research, Learning and Held for Sale or Sold. Research segment provides peer-reviewed scientific, technical, and medical (STM) publishing, content platforms, and related services to academic, corporate, and government customers, academic societies, and individual researchers. Its journal publishing categories include the social sciences and humanities, and life sciences. Learning segment provides scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as assessment services to businesses and professionals. Its operations are located in the United States, United Kingdom, India, Sri Lanka, and Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of JOHN WILEY & SONS INC

MATCH GROUP INC (MTCH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Match Group, Inc., through its portfolio companies, is a provider of digital technologies designed to help people make connections. The Companys global portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and more, each built to increase its users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its segments include Tinder, Hinge, Evergreen & Emerging, and MG Asia. Tinder is an online dating platform with swipe technology. It offers Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum subscriptions. Hinge is an application focused on millennial and younger generations in English-speaking countries and several other European markets. It offers two premium subscriptions: Hinge+ and HingeX. MG Asia brands primarily focus on serving various Asian and Middle Eastern markets. MG Asia's brands are Azar and The Pairs. Match is an online dating application, and Meetic, a European online dating brand, are included in the Evergreen & Emerging segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MATCH GROUP INC

IHS HOLDING LTD (IHS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IHS Holding Limited is an independent owner, operator and developer of shared communications infrastructure by tower count and is an independent multinational tower company solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company provides a range of communications infrastructure solutions and managed services, including colocation and lease amendments, new sites, inbuilding solutions, small cells, fiber connectivity and rural telephony. The Companys customers include mobile network operators (MNOs), Internet service providers, broadcasters, security functions and private corporations needing point-to-point secure communications. Its lease amendment services involve installing additional equipment or providing ancillary services for existing customers at existing towers. The Company has approximately 37,000 towers across its seven markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Cote dIvoire, Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of IHS HOLDING LTD

EVERQUOTE INC (EVER) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consumers shopping for auto and home and renters insurance quotes. The Company operates a marketplace connecting insurance providers to a large volume of high-intent, pre-validated consumer referrals that match the insurers' specific underwriting and profitability requirements. Its marketplace enables consumers to choose to visit an insurance provider's Website to purchase a policy or engage with a carrier or agent by phone or submit their data to insurance providers to receive quotes. Its technology platform combines internally developed, third-party and open-source software. Its Websites and supporting services, as well as its development and test environments, are hosted across industry-standard cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. The Company's insurance provider customers include insurance carriers and third-party insurance agents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EVERQUOTE INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

