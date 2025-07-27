Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On David Dreman - 7/27/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC (VZ) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 84% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verizon Communications Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information and streaming products and services to consumers, businesses and government entities. Its Consumer segment provides wireless and wireline communications services. It also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its 5G or 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks portfolio. The Company's Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and advanced communication services, corporate networking solutions, security and managed network services, local and long-distance voice services and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. It provides these products and services to businesses, public sector customers and wireless and wireline carriers across the U.S. and a subset of these products and services to customers around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

TELEFONICA BRASIL SA (ADR) (VIV) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica Brasil SA, formerly Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo SA TeleSP is a Brazil-based company active in the telecommunications sector. The Companys main services include fixed-line, local and long-distance telephony; mobile telephony, including value-added services; data services, including fixed and mobile broadband, and pay television (TV), mainly Internet Protocol television (IPTV). Telefonica Brasil SA commercializes its services and solutions through the Vivo brand. The Company is a digital hub that facilitates its customers access to an array of services, such as entertainment, cybersecurity, finance, health, and education, in addition to providing fixed and mobile telecommunication services across Brazil. It also offers a complete and convergent portfolio for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Charter Communications, Inc. is a broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 57 million homes and businesses in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a range of residential and business services, including Spectrum Internet, television (TV), Mobile and Voice. For small businesses, Spectrum Business delivers a range of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity. For mid-market and large businesses, Spectrum Business provides customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach delivers advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. The Company offers its customers subscription-based Internet, video, mobile and voice services, with prices and related charges based on the types of service selected.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

AT&T INC (T) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AT&T Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of telecommunications and technology services globally. The Companys segments include Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom and broadband services to consumers located in the United States and businesses globally. The business units of the Communication segment include Mobility, Business Wireline, and Consumer Wireline. Mobility provides nationwide wireless service and equipment. Business Wireline provides advanced Ethernet-based fiber services, Internet Protocol (IP) Voice and managed professional services, as well as legacy voice and data services and related equipment, to business customers. Consumer Wireline provides broadband services, including fiber connections. Consumer Wireline provides legacy telephony voice communication services. The Latin America segment provides wireless services and equipment in Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

TELEFONICA SA (ADR) (TEF) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telefonica SA is a Spain-based integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company's main purpose is to provide all kinds of public and private telecommunication services, as well as auxiliary or complementary services related to telecommunications in Spain and abroad. As the parent company of a group of enterprises that offers both fixed and mobile communications, Telefonica SA is a fully standalone company whose shares are traded on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchanges and on the New York and Lima stock exchanges. Through its global subsidiaries The Company services clients (all size businesses, individuals and networks) by implementing telecommunication solutions, cybersecurity, mobile contracts, broadband and wireless, AI and blockchain technology innovations among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: FAIL YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

