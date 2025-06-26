Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/26/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SINCLAIR INC (SBGI) is a small-cap value stock in the Broadcasting & Cable TV industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sinclair, Inc. is a diversified media company and a provider of local news and sports. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media, and Tennis. Its Local Media segment includes its television stations, original networks and content. It produces more than 2,400 hours of news per week at 114 stations in 72 markets. Its Tennis segment primarily consists of Tennis Channel, a cable network which includes coverage of many of tennisG top tournaments and original professional sports and tennis lifestyle shows. It also owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 85 markets affiliated with all the broadcast networks, and owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, ROAR, and The Nest. Its content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. It also owns WCWF-TV and WLUK-TV stations in Green Bay and WMSN-TV station in Madison.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

