Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/8/2025

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

WEIBO CORP (ADR) (WB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weibo Corp is a China-based company mainly engaged in social media advertising business. The Company operates two segments. Advertising and Marketing segment mainly provides a full range of advertising customization and marketing solutions. Value-added Services segment mainly provides services such as membership services on social platforms, online games, live broadcasts, social e-commerce and others. The Company also engages in internet and other related businesses, including the provision of internet content and online game operations. The Company's users can create, discover, consume and share various formats of content, including text, photo, video, live streaming and audio on the Weibo platform. The Company's main product is the social platform Weibo.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WEIBO CORP (ADR)

WB Guru Analysis

WB Fundamental Analysis

CABLE ONE INC (CABO) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cable One, Inc. is a broadband communications provider. The Company provides residential customers with an array of broadband offerings including Gigabit speeds, advanced wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), and video services. It provides services that are similar to those provided by cable companies, telephone companies and fiber providers, among others. Its three primary product lines include residential data, residential video, and business data. Its broadband plant generally consists of a fiber-to-the-premises or hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network with ample unused capacity. It offers Sparklight Television (TV), an Internet protocol-based (IPTV) video service that allows customers with its Sparklight TV app to stream its video channels from the cloud. Its customers are located in seven states: Arizona, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas. It provides services to approximately 1.1 million residential and business customers out of 2.8 million passings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CABLE ONE INC

CABO Guru Analysis

CABO Fundamental Analysis

COMCAST CORP (CMCSA) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company. The Company delivers broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produces, distributes, and streams entertainment, sports, and news through brands, including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and brings theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. It operates through two primary businesses: Connectivity & Platforms and Content & Experiences. Connectivity & Platforms includes its broadband, wireless, video and wireline voice businesses in the United States, United Kingdom and Italy. It also includes the operations of its Sky-branded entertainment television networks in the United Kingdom and Italy. Content & Experiences includes its media and entertainment businesses that produce and distribute entertainment, sports, news and other content for global audiences and that own and operate theme parks and attractions in the United States and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COMCAST CORP

CMCSA Guru Analysis

CMCSA Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.