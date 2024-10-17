Validea's Top Communication Services Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/17/2024

The following are the top rated Communication Services stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. (NCMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National CineMedia, Inc. is a media company that operates the cinema advertising platform in the United States. Its platform consists of more than 18,400 screens in over 1,400 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas. It presents multiple formats of The Noovie Show depending on the theater circuit in which it runs, including Post-Showtime advertising inventory after the advertised showtime. It also sells advertising on its LEN, a series of screens located in movie theater lobbies, and other forms of advertising and promotions in theater lobbies. It also sells digital online and mobile advertising through its Audience Accelerator, across its suite of Noovie digital properties and a variety of complementary out of home venues, such as restaurants, convenience stores and college campuses. The Noovie Show with Post-Showtime Inventory format is comprised of the same segments included within the Classic Noovie Show consisting of silver pod; gold pod; pre-trailer pod, and platinum position.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.

NCMI Guru Analysis

NCMI Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.