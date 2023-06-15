Validea's Top 5 Materials Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/15/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

BALCHEM CORP (BCPC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 25% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition and industrial markets. The Company's segments include Human Nutrition and Health (HNH), Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH), and Specialty Products. The HNH segment provides human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for nutrition and health applications. This segment also serves the food and beverage industry for beverage, bakery, dairy, confectionary, and savory manufacturers. The ANH segment provides nutritional products derived from its microencapsulation and chelation technologies, in addition to nutrient choline chloride. Through Specialty Products, it provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC (FCX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company's segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining. The Company has organized its mining operations into four divisions, which include North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, copper and gold deposits, and mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. The Company's copper products include copper concentrate, copper cathode and continuous-cast copper rods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP (KWR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of industrial process fluids. It develops, produces and markets a broad range of formulated chemical specialty products and offers chemical management services for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Its segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The Global Specialty Businesses segment includes the Company's container, metal finishing, mining, offshore, specialty coatings, specialty grease and Norman Hay businesses. Its product line includes metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids and surface treatment chemicals. Its customers include aluminum, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

ALCOA CORP (AA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alcoa Corporation is a trading company. The Company is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Company's operations consist of two reportable business segments: Alumina and Aluminum. The Alumina segment consists of the Company's worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina. The alumina produced by this segment is sold primarily to internal and external aluminum smelter customers; a portion of the alumina is sold to external customers who process it into industrial chemical products. The Company's Aluminum segment consists of worldwide smelting and cast house system, which processes alumina into primary aluminum, and portfolio of energy assets in Brazil, Canada, and the United States. Its smelting operations produce molten primary aluminum, which is then formed by the casting operations into either common alloy ingot or into value-add ingot products. The Company has over 27 operating locations across nine countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

SEABRIDGE GOLD INC (USA) (SA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seabridge Gold Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The Company operates through its six subsidiaries, KSM Mining ULC, Seabridge Gold (NWT) Inc., Seabridge Gold (Yukon) Inc., Seabridge Gold Corp., SnipGold Corp. and Snowstorm Exploration (LLC). The Company's projects include Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, 3 Aces and Non-core Assets. The KSM Project comprises four discrete claim blocks, KSM claims, Seabee claims, Tina claims and Treaty Creek Switching Station claims. These four claim blocks include approximately 79 mineral claims (cell and legacy) and two mining leases with a combined area of approximately 40,784.97 hectares (ha). The Courageous Lake project is 100 %-owned by the Company is a collection of mineral leases and mining claims that trend north-south over approximately 54 kilometers (km). These land holdings are approximately 50,228 ha.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

