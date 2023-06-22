Validea's Top 5 Materials Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/22/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CVR PARTNERS LP (UAN) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVR Partners, LP owns and operates the nitrogen fertilizer business. It produces nitrogen fertilizer products at two manufacturing facilities, one located in Coffeyville, Kansas operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, Coffeyville Resources Nitrogen Fertilizers, LLC (Coffeyville Facility) and one located in East Dubuque, Illinois operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, East Dubuque Nitrogen Fertilizers, LLC (East Dubuque Facility). Both facilities manufacture ammonia and are able to further upgrade such ammonia to other nitrogen fertilizer products, principally urea ammonium nitrate (UAN). Nitrogen fertilizer is used by farmers to enhance the yield and quality of their crops, primarily corn and wheat. Its products are sold on a wholesale basis in the United States. The Coffeyville manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,100 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen.

PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES INC (PCT) is a small-cap value stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PureCycle Technologies, Inc. is engaged in commercializing a patented purification recycling technology developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene into resin with near-virgin characteristics, called ultra-pure recycled (UPR) resin. The Company's process includes two steps: Feed Pre-Processing (Feed PreP) and the use of the Technology for purification. The Feed PreP step collects, sorts, and prepares polypropylene waste (feedstock) for purification. The purification step is a purification recycling process that uses a combination of solvent, temperature, and pressure to return the feedstock to near-virgin condition through a novel configuration of commercially available equipment and unit operations. The purification process puts the plastic through a physical extraction process using critical fluids that both extract and filter out contaminants and purify the color, opacity, and odor of the plastic without changing the bonds of the polymer.

HARMONY GOLD MINING CO. (ADR) (HMY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa-based gold mining and exploration company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, and processing. The Company's segments include South Africa Underground, Surface, and International. Gold bullion, its principal product, is produced at its operations in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Uranium and silver are produced as byproducts. In South Africa, its nine underground operations are located within the Witwatersrand Basin; one in the Klerksdorp goldfield; three in the West Rand; and five in the Free State, in the southern portion of the Witwatersrand Basin. In addition, it has an open pit mine, Kalgold, on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt as well as several surface treatment operations. In Papua New Guinea, Hidden Valley is an open pit gold and silver mine. It also owns Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project and the Eva Copper project.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

