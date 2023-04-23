Validea's Top 5 Materials Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 4/23/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INGEVITY CORP (NGVT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 36% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ingevity Corporation is engaged in developing, marketing, and bringing to market solutions that are renewably sourced. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based, chemically activated carbon products, which are produced through a technical and specialized process primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats. The Company also produces several other activated carbon products for food, water, beverage, and chemical purification applications. The Performance Chemicals segment is comprised of three product lines: pavement technologies, industrial specialties, and engineered polymers. Its products are utilized in warm mix paving, pavement preservation, pavement reconstruction and recycling, road striping, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants, printing inks, coatings, resins, and elastomers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

H.B. FULLER COMPANY (FUL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 16% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: H.B. Fuller Company is a global formulator, manufacturer and marketer of adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products. Its segments include Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment manufactures and supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, health and beauty, packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets. The Engineering Adhesives segment provides adhesives to the transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, aerospace and defense, performance wood, insulating glass, textile, appliance, and heavy machinery markets. The Construction Adhesives segment manufactures and provides specialty adhesives, sealants, tapes, mortars, grouts, and application devices for commercial building roofing systems, heavy infrastructure projects, road/highway/airport transportation applications, and building envelope applications, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TRINSEO PLC (TSE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 12% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trinseo PLC is a specialty material solutions provider. Its segments include Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment includes its compounds and blends products sold into higher growth and value applications, such as consumer electronics and medical, as well as soft thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) products. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders. The Base Plastics segment consists of a variety of compounds and blends. The Polystyrene segment includes a variety of general-purpose polystyrenes (GPPS) and polystyrene that has been modified with polybutadiene rubber. The Feedstocks segment includes its production and procurement of styrene monomer outside of North America, which is used as a raw material in various products. The Americas Styrenics segment is a producer of both styrene monomer and polystyrene in North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

