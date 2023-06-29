Validea's Top 5 Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 6/29/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (HAYN) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 46% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes technologically advanced nickel and cobalt-based alloys primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries. Its products consist of high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) products, and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA) products. HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment that is subjected to high temperatures, such as jet engines, gas turbine engines, and industrial heating and heat treatment equipment. CRA products are used in applications that require resistance to corrosive media found in chemical processing, power plant emissions control and hazardous waste treatment. The Company produces its high-performance alloys primarily in sheet, coil, and plate forms. In addition, the Company produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billets, and wire forms. It has manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Louisiana, and North Carolina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC (SCHN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 38% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. are the manufacturers and exporters of recycled metal products in North America, with operating facilities located in 25 states, Puerto Rico, and Western Canada. The Company operates at the intersection of metals recovery, reuse, recycling, and manufacturing. Its nonferrous products include mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, as well as aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys. It also sells catalytic converters to specialty processors that extract the nonferrous precious metals. Its steel mill produces semi-finished goods (billets) and finished goods, consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rod, merchant bar, and other specialty products, using recycled ferrous metal. It offers a range of products and services through its network that includes about 51 retail self-service auto parts stores, 54 metals recycling facilities, and an electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP (EXK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 31% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals mining company. The Company is engaged in silver mining in Mexico and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Its Guanacevi operation is producing from three underground silver-gold mines along a five-kilometer (km) length of the prolific Santa Cruz vein. Its Bolanitos operation encompasses three underground silver-gold mines and a flotation plant. Its El Compas operation is a high grade, permitted gold-silver mine. The Company's development activities include Terronera project, located about 40 km northeast of Puerto Vallarta in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, a high-grade silver-gold mineral resource in the Terronera vein. The Company's exploration portfolio includes Pitarrilla, Parral, Bruner, Paloma, Aida, and Lourdes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

LIGHTWAVE LOGIC INC (LWLG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lightwave Logic, Inc. is a development stage company, which commercializes electro-optic photonic devices made on its P2IC technology platform. The Company has detailed its P2IC technology platform as Polymer Stack, Polymer Plus and Polymer Slot. Its polymer technology platform uses in-house organic polymers. Electro-optical devices convert data from electric signals into optical signals for multiple applications. The Company is focused on testing and demonstrating the simplicity of manufacturability and reliability of its devices, including in conjunction with the silicon photonics manufacturing ecosystem. Its first product, Ridge Waveguide Modulator, is a type of modulator where the waveguide is fabricated within a layer of its electro-optic polymer system. Various cladding materials and electrodes are layered over the core polymer. The polymer materials are then part of an integrated photonics platform that can house other photonic devices, such as lasers, waveguides and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

COEUR MINING INC (CDE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 8% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coeur Mining, Inc. is a precious metals producer. The Company's operations include the Palmarejo gold-silver complex, the Rochester silver-gold mine, the Kensington gold mine, and the Wharf gold mine. The Palmarejo gold-silver complex located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. The Rochester mine is an open pit, heap leach silver-gold operation, located in Pershing County, Nevada, approximately 26 miles northeast of the city of Lovelock. The Company's Kensington mine is an underground gold operation located on the east side of the Lynn Canal, approximately 45 miles north-northwest of Juneau, Alaska. The Wharf gold mine is an open pit, heap leach operation located in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota, approximately four miles southwest of the city of Lead, South Dakota. In addition, The Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metal's exploration projects throughout North America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: FAIL QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

