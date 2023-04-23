Validea's Top 5 Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/23/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. (PPG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes a range of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment primarily supplies a range of protective and decorative coatings, sealants and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor. The Industrial Coatings segment primarily supplies a range of protective and decorative coatings and finishes along with adhesives, sealants, metal pretreatment products, optical monomers and coatings, low-friction coatings, precipitated silicas, and other specialty materials. Its Performance Coatings brands include PPG, GLIDDEN, COMEX, OLYMPIC, DULUX, SIGMA, HISTOR, SEIGNEURIE, PEINTURES GAUTHIER, and JOHNSTONE'S, among others. Its Industrial Coatings brands include PPG and TESLIN. It supplies its products to customers in an array of end-uses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

LINDE PLC (LIN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Linde PLC is an industrial gas and engineering company. The Company designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers its customers a range of gas production and processing services, such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants. The Company's operations consist of two core product lines: industrial gases and engineering. Its industrial gases operations are managed on a geographic basis, which represents three of the Company's segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa), and APAC (Asia/South Pacific) and Engineering business, which designs and manufactures equipment for air separation and other industrial gas applications. Its primary products in its industrial gases business are atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LINDE PLC

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC. (APD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 54% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is an industrial gases company. The Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications to customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The Company's segments include Americas, Asia, Europe, and Middle East and India. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates industrial gas projects, including gasification projects, carbon capture projects,, and carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and energy transition. It supplies various gases, such as argon, carbon dioxide, food gases, helium, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen. Its applications include aeration, cooling, cryogenic freezing, filling, fire suppression, heat treating, hydrogen fueling, hydro processing, melting, inserting/blanketing, oxygen enrichment, and welding.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC (ESI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 46% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Element Solutions Inc is a specialty chemicals company. The Company's segments include Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates and sells specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging. The Industrial & Specialty segment researches, formulates and sells specialty chemicals and process technologies that enable surfaces/improve industrial processes in diverse industrial sectors from automotive trim to transcontinental infrastructure and from high-speed printing to high-design faucets. Its products include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials, and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids in offshore energy production.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (CRS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company operates through two segments: Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). The SAO segment is comprised of alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama. The PEP segment is comprised of the Company's differentiated operations. This segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Additive business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. It provides specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates its own network of service and distribution centers, located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: FAIL POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

