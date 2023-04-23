Validea's Top 5 Materials Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 4/23/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

FERROGLOBE PLC (GSM) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ferroglobe PLC is a producer of silicon metal, silicon-based, and manganese-based specialty alloys. The Company is involved in quartz mining activities in Spain, the United States, Canada; and South Africa, low-ash metallurgical coal mining activities in the United States, and interests in hydroelectric power in France. The Company operates through four segments: United States of America, Canada, France, and Spain. It is a specialist in inoculation and modularization techniques for the iron foundry industry. It sells its products to a diverse base of customers in a varied range of industries, such as aluminum, silicone compounds used in the chemical industry, ductile iron, automotive parts, renewable energy, photovoltaic (solar) cells, electronic semiconductors, and steel. Its solutions include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, foundry products, calcium silicon, silica fume, electrodes, pulverized products, silicon for advanced technologies, and other products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP. (AVD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company. The Company develops and markets products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management and public and animal health. AVD conducts its business through, its principle operating subsidiaries, including AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC) for its domestic business and AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV) for its international business. AMVAC is a manufacturer of chemical, biological and biorational products that develops and markets solutions for agricultural, commercial and consumer uses. AMVAC BV sells product both directly and through its network of subsidiaries in various international territories. The Company's products include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, and soil fumigants, which are marketed in liquid, powder and granular forms. It also manufactures microbial cleaning products BioMop-Plus and DrainGel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HARMONY GOLD MINING CO. (ADR) (HMY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 50% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa-based gold mining and exploration company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, and processing. The Company's segments include South Africa Underground, Surface, and International. Gold bullion, its principal product, is produced at its operations in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Uranium and silver are produced as byproducts. In South Africa, its nine underground operations are located within the Witwatersrand Basin; one in the Klerksdorp goldfield; three in the West Rand; and five in the Free State, in the southern portion of the Witwatersrand Basin. In addition, it has an open pit mine, Kalgold, on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt as well as several surface treatment operations. In Papua New Guinea, Hidden Valley is an open pit gold and silver mine. It also owns Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project and the Eva Copper project.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD (USA) (AEM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a Canada-based gold mining company, which is engaged in producing precious metals. The Company's exploration projects include Barsele, Kirkland Lake, El Barqueno, Hammond Reef, Santa Gertrudis and Timmins East Projects. Its Canadian properties include the LaRonde Complex, the Goldex mine, the Meadowbank Complex, the Meliadine mine, the Hope Bay mine, and the Canadian Malartic Mine. The Company's Southern Business comprises of its operations in Mexico. Its Pinos Altos mine, including the Creston Mascota deposit, is held through its subsidiary Agnico Eagle Mexico, S.A. de C.V. The La India mine is owned by its subsidiary, Agnico Sonora, S.A. de C.V. Its Exploration group is focused on the identification of new mineral reserves and mineral resources and development opportunities in gold producing regions. The Company also has its operations in Europe, United States and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ASHLAND INC (ASH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ashland Inc. is a global additives and specialty ingredients company. It serves customers in a range of consumer and industrial markets, including architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Its segments include life sciences, personal care, specialty additives, and intermediates. The life sciences segment includes pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and nutrition, and diagnostic films and agricultural chemicals. The personal care segment skin and sun care, hair care, oral care, home care, and others. The specialty additives segment includes coatings, construction, and energy. The intermediates segment produces and supplies butanediol (BDO), Tetrahydrofuran (THF), n-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) and gamma-butyrolactone (GBL, BLO) in addition to other downstream products. Its products include acrylates, aquaflow, biofunctionals, cellulosics, cyclodextrins, encapsulates, emollient esters, emulsifiers, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

