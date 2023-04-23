Validea's Top 5 Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 4/23/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

AVIENT CORP (AVNT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 21% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Color, Additives and Inks, and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment is a formulator of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment is a formulator of specialty and sustainable polymer formulations, services and solutions for designers, assemblers and processors of thermoplastic materials across a range of markets and end-use applications. The Company has approximately 104 manufacturing sites in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa (EMEA). Its end markets include consumer, packaging, defense, healthcare, industrial, transportation, building and construction, telecommunications and energy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVIENT CORP

AVNT Guru Analysis

AVNT Fundamental Analysis

PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC (PLL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 2% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is a development stage company. The Company is engaged in building a multi-asset, integrated lithium business which provides lithium hydroxide, a critical material, to the electric vehicle and battery manufacturing supply chains in the United States to support the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. The Company develops battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals essential to the electric vehicle and battery storage markets in the United States. Its projects are located in Canada, Ghana, and the southeastern United States. Its key projects include Quebec Projects, Ghana Project, U.S.-Based Lithium Hydroxide Plant (LHP-2) and Carolina Lithium Project. Its Quebec Projects include North American Lithium, the Authier Project and the Tansim Project. Its wholly owned, Carolina Lithium Project is located on the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt in North Carolina.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC

PLL Guru Analysis

PLL Fundamental Analysis

SUNCOKE ENERGY INC (SXC) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 2% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SunCoke Energy, Inc. is an independent producer of coke. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of cokemaking facilities and heat recovery operations at Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City, and Middletown plants. Its Brazil segment consists of cokemaking operations located in Vitoria, Brazil, where it operates the ArcelorMittal Brazil cokemaking facility for a Brazilian subsidiary of ArcelorMittal S.A. The Logistics segment consists of Convent Marine Terminal (CMT), Kanawha River Terminal (KRT), Lake Terminal and Dismal River Terminal (DRT). CMT provides loading and unloading services located in Convent, Louisiana. The facility serves coal mining customers as well as other merchant business, including aggregates (crushed stone), petroleum coke and iron ore. KRT is a metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal service provider that operates in Ceredo and Belle, West Virginia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SUNCOKE ENERGY INC

SXC Guru Analysis

SXC Fundamental Analysis

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CMP) is a small-cap value stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 2% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMI) is a holding company, which provides essential minerals that solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. The Company produces salt, plant nutrients and magnesium chloride for distribution primarily in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces and markets salt, consisting of sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, for use in road deicing for winter roadway safety and for dust control, food processing, water softeners and other consumer, agricultural and industrial applications. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets various grades of sulfate of potash (SOP), which is used in the production of specialty fertilizers for crops and turf and help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. The company operates approximately 12 production and packaging facilities throughout the Unites States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CMP Guru Analysis

CMP Fundamental Analysis

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP (EXK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals mining company. The Company is engaged in silver mining in Mexico and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Its Guanacevi operation is producing from three underground silver-gold mines along a five-kilometer (km) length of the prolific Santa Cruz vein. Its Bolanitos operation encompasses three underground silver-gold mines and a flotation plant. Its El Compas operation is a high grade, permitted gold-silver mine. The Company's development activities include Terronera project, located about 40 km northeast of Puerto Vallarta in the state of Jalisco, Mexico, a high-grade silver-gold mineral resource in the Terronera vein. The Company's exploration portfolio includes Pitarrilla, Parral, Bruner, Paloma, Aida, and Lourdes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

CYCLICAL STOCK: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP

EXK Guru Analysis

EXK Fundamental Analysis

John Neff Portfolio

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.