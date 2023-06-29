Validea's Top 5 Materials Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/29/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION (ALB) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 40% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage business contributes to the growth of clean miles driven with electric vehicles and more efficient use of renewable energy through grid storage. Its Specialties segment enables the prevention of fires starting in electronic equipment, greater fuel efficiency from rubber tires and the reduction of emissions from coal-fired power plants. The Ketjen business creates efficiency of natural resources through more usable products from a single barrel of oil, enables safer, greener production of alkylates used to produce more environmentally friendly fuels, and reduced emissions through cleaner transportation fuels. It serves the markets, such as serve include energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals and crop protection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

LINDE PLC (LIN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Linde PLC is an industrial gas and engineering company. The Company designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers its customers a range of gas production and processing services, such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants. The Company's operations consist of two core product lines: industrial gases and engineering. Its industrial gases operations are managed on a geographic basis, which represents three of the Company's segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa), and APAC (Asia/South Pacific) and Engineering business, which designs and manufactures equipment for air separation and other industrial gas applications. Its primary products in its industrial gases business are atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LINDE PLC

FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC (FCX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is a mining company. The Company operates through geographical assets with proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum, and traded copper producer. The Company's segments include the Morenci, Cerro Verde and Grasberg (Indonesia mining) copper mines, the Rod & Refining operations and Atlantic Copper Smelting & Refining. The Company has organized its mining operations into four divisions, which include North America copper mines, South America mining, Indonesia mining and Molybdenum mines. The Company's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, copper and gold deposits, and mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. The Company's copper products include copper concentrate, copper cathode and continuous-cast copper rods.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC

IAMGOLD CORP (IAG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IAMGOLD Corporation is a Canada-based mid-tier gold mining company. The Company's principal activities are the exploration, development and operation of gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. Its projects include Essakane, Westwood and Cote Gold. The Essakane project is located in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa. It straddles the boundary of the Oudalan and Seno provinces in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso and is approximately 330 kilometers (km) northeast of the capital, Ouagadougou. The Westwood Project is located on the Doyon property, 2.5 km east of the former Doyon Gold Mine in the Bousquet Township, approximately 40 km east of Rouyn-Noranda and 80 km west of Val d'Or in southwestern Quebec, Canada. The Cote Gold Project is located in the Chester and Yeo Townships, District of Sudbury, in northeastern Ontario. It is approximately 25 km southwest of Gogama, 125 km southwest of Timmins, and 175 km northwest of Sudbury.

Detailed Analysis of IAMGOLD CORP

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (CMP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMI) is a holding company, which provides essential minerals that solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. The Company produces salt, plant nutrients and magnesium chloride for distribution primarily in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces and markets salt, consisting of sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, for use in road deicing for winter roadway safety and for dust control, food processing, water softeners and other consumer, agricultural and industrial applications. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets various grades of sulfate of potash (SOP), which is used in the production of specialty fertilizers for crops and turf and help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. The company operates approximately 12 production and packaging facilities throughout the Unites States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Detailed Analysis of COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

