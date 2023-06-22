Validea's Top 5 Materials Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/22/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION (ALB) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 30% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage business contributes to the growth of clean miles driven with electric vehicles and more efficient use of renewable energy through grid storage. Its Specialties segment enables the prevention of fires starting in electronic equipment, greater fuel efficiency from rubber tires and the reduction of emissions from coal-fired power plants. The Ketjen business creates efficiency of natural resources through more usable products from a single barrel of oil, enables safer, greener production of alkylates used to produce more environmentally friendly fuels, and reduced emissions through cleaner transportation fuels. It serves the markets, such as serve include energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals and crop protection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

ALB Guru Analysis

ALB Fundamental Analysis

COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA (ADR) (BVN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company's segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L. and S.M.R.L. Chaupiloma Dos de Cajamarca), and Industrial activities. The Company operates the Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, Mallay and Breapampa mines and has controlling interests in over three other mining companies, which operate the Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay and La Zanja mines. It also owns an electric power transmission company, a hydroelectric plant, a processing plant and an engineering services consulting company and non-controlling interests in various other mining companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA (ADR)

BVN Guru Analysis

BVN Fundamental Analysis

CENTURY ALUMINUM CO (CENX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Aluminum Company is a global producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters. The Company operates in the United States and Iceland. The Company's primary aluminum reduction facilities produce primary aluminum products. The Company's annual production capacity is approximately 1,016,000 tons per year (tpy). In addition to its primary aluminum assets, it owns a carbon anode production facility located in the Netherlands (Vlissingen). Carbon anodes are consumed in the production of primary aluminum. Vlissingen supplies carbon anodes to its aluminum smelter in Grundartangi, Iceland. Each of its aluminum smelters in the United States produces anodes at on-site facilities. Through its Natur-Al product line, it provides low-carbon aluminum products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of CENTURY ALUMINUM CO

CENX Guru Analysis

CENX Fundamental Analysis

FERROGLOBE PLC (GSM) is a small-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ferroglobe PLC is a producer of silicon metal, silicon-based, and manganese-based specialty alloys. The Company is involved in quartz mining activities in Spain, the United States, Canada; and South Africa, low-ash metallurgical coal mining activities in the United States, and interests in hydroelectric power in France. The Company operates through four segments: United States of America, Canada, France, and Spain. It is a specialist in inoculation and modularization techniques for the iron foundry industry. It sells its products to a diverse base of customers in a varied range of industries, such as aluminum, silicone compounds used in the chemical industry, ductile iron, automotive parts, renewable energy, photovoltaic (solar) cells, electronic semiconductors, and steel. Its solutions include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, foundry products, calcium silicon, silica fume, electrodes, pulverized products, silicon for advanced technologies, and other products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of FERROGLOBE PLC

GSM Guru Analysis

GSM Fundamental Analysis

ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA) (EGO) is a small-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold and base metals mining, development, and exploration company. The Company operates two gold mines in Turkey (Kisladag and Efemcukuru) and two polymetallic mines in Greece (Olympias and Stratoni). The Company operates the Lamaque gold mine in Canada. It operates two mines in Greece: Olympias, a gold-silver-lead-zinc mine and Stratoni, a silver-lead-zinc mine. The Company also has two development projects in Greece: Skouries, which is a high-grade gold-copper porphyry deposit and Perama Hill, an epithermal gold-silver deposit. In Romania, the Company is focused on advancing the Certej project. The Company has its mining operations, development projects and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. Its probable reserves are approximately 15.3 million ounces of gold. The Company's measured and indicated resources are approximately 23.5 million ounces of gold.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA)

EGO Guru Analysis

EGO Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.