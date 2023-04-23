Validea's Top 5 Materials Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/23/2023

The following are the top rated Materials stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NEWMONT CORPORATION (NEM) is a large-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Newmont Corporation is a gold producer. The Company is also engaged in the production of copper, silver, lead and zinc. The Company operates through five segments: North America, South America, Australia, Africa and Nevada. The North America segment consists primarily of Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) in the United States of America, Musselwhite, Porcupine and Eleonore in Canada and Penasquito in Mexico. Its South America segment consists primarily of Yanacocha in Peru, Merian in Suriname, and Cerro Negro, Argentina and has an interest in the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. The Company's Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington and Tanami in Australia. Its Africa segment consists primarily of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The Company's Nevada segment consists of an interest in Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) in the United States. The Company has a gold reserve of approximately 96.1 million ounces.

SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO (SHW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings, and related products. The Company's Americas Group segment sells a range of architectural paints, coatings and related products through dealers, home centers, distributors, hardware stores and other retailers throughout Latin America. The Consumer Brands Group segment supplies a portfolio of branded and private-label architectural paint, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks and adhesives to retailers and distributors throughout North America, as well as in China and Europe. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial (metal and plastic) applications, automotive refinish, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants.

COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL SA (ADR) (SID) is a mid-cap value stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is a Brazil-based company engaged in the steel industry. The Company operates throughout the entire steel production chain, from the mining of iron ore to the production and sale of a range of steel products, including coated galvanized flat steel and tinplate. The Company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics and Energy. The Steel segment focuses on the production, distribution and sale of flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel, with operations in Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Germany. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining. The Cement segment is responsible for the cement production, distribution, and sale operations. The logistics segment manages port terminal for containers, as well as railway networks. The Energy segment includes generation of electric power. The Company is controlled by Vicunha Acos SA.

COMPANIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA SAA (ADR) (BVN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company's segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L. and S.M.R.L. Chaupiloma Dos de Cajamarca), and Industrial activities. The Company operates the Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, Mallay and Breapampa mines and has controlling interests in over three other mining companies, which operate the Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay and La Zanja mines. It also owns an electric power transmission company, a hydroelectric plant, a processing plant and an engineering services consulting company and non-controlling interests in various other mining companies.

CENTURY ALUMINUM CO (CENX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Century Aluminum Company is a global producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters. The Company operates in the United States and Iceland. The Company's primary aluminum reduction facilities produce primary aluminum products. The Company's annual production capacity is approximately 1,016,000 tons per year (tpy). In addition to its primary aluminum assets, it owns a carbon anode production facility located in the Netherlands (Vlissingen). Carbon anodes are consumed in the production of primary aluminum. Vlissingen supplies carbon anodes to its aluminum smelter in Grundartangi, Iceland. Each of its aluminum smelters in the United States produces anodes at on-site facilities. Through its Natur-Al product line, it provides low-carbon aluminum products.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

