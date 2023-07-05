Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 7/5/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

UNITY SOFTWARE INC (U) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Unity Software Inc. (Unity) provides a platform for content creators. The Company's platform provides real-time three-dimensional (RT3D) development tools and services for creating interactive, two-dimensional (2D), 3D, augmented and virtual reality experiences across all major platforms and device endpoints. The Company has two complementary and interconnected solutions: Create Solutions and Grow Solutions. Create Solutions has a set of tools for the development of real-time 2D and 3D content. It is designed with creators in mind, the tools are used by artists, designers, and developers across a range of industries ranging from games to aerospace, film to retail, medical to manufacturing, and others. Grow Solutions offer customers to engage their user base and monetize their content from 2D puzzle games to multiplayer, multi-platform games, or other 3D interactive content. It serves industries, including gaming, film, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

DATADOG INC (DDOG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Datadog, Inc. is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. The Company's software as a service (SaaS) platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring, and various other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for its customers entire technology stack. Its platform consists of products that can be used individually or as a unified solution and includes a marketplace where customers can access products built by its partners on top of the Datadog platform. The Company's products include Infrastructure Monitoring, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Log Management, Digital Experience Monitoring, Continuous Profiler, Database Monitoring, Network Monitoring, Incident Management, Observability Pipelines, Cloud Cost Management, Universal Service Monitoring, Cloud Security Management, Application Security Management, CI Visibility and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

OPERA LTD (OPRA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Opera Ltd is a Norway-based technology company that is engaged in the web browser development. The Company operates as provider of browser and integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The Company's operations are comprised of search, advertising, technology licensing and other. The search revenue is generated when a user conducts a qualified search using an Opera search partner. The advertising revenue is comprised of industry-standard advertising units, predefined partner bookmarks, or speed dials, and subscriptions of various promoted services. Technology licensing and other revenues include revenues from device manufacturers and mobile communications operators. Licensing agreements include licensing of technology, related professional services, maintenance and support, as well as hosting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

DOMO INC (DOMO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Domo, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based platform that allows access to real-time data and insights and enables users to manage their businesses from their smartphones. The Company's platform provides real-time access to quantitative and qualitative data, including connectors as well as a library of universal connectors. Through Domo's Business Cloud, data from across the business is collected, stored, prepared, organized, analyzed, visualized, and shared. Algorithms and machine learning can be applied to the data that allow alerts to be triggered and actions invited. The Company's platform provides real-time access to data through a flexible set of connection options, including an application programming interface (API) and standards-based connectors that are available in the Domo Appstore, as well as a library of flexible universal connectors. The Company also provides users with a Web-based toolkit, Connector Dev Studio, which allows users to build their own connectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

ZSCALER INC (ZS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zscaler, Inc. (Zscaler) is a cloud security company that has developed a platform incorporating security functionalities needed to enable access to cloud resources based on identity, context, and organization policies. Its solution is a multi-tenant, distributed cloud platform that secures user-to-app, app-to-app, and machine-to-machine communications over various networks and locations. The Company delivers its solutions using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model and sells subscriptions to customers to access its cloud platform, together with related support services. Its Zero Trust Exchange is a cloud-native security platform that protects various customers from cyberattacks and data loss by connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. The Company's cloud services include Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA), Zscaler Private Access (ZPA), and Zscaler Digital Experience (ZDX).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

