Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/4/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS INC (BIGC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. is a provider of an open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform. The Company allows merchants to build their e-commerce solutions their way with the flexibility to fit their business and product offerings. Its business segments: large enterprises, the mid-market, and small businesses. It provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services like payments, shipping and fulfillment, point of sale, marketing, accounting and omnichannel. It offers access to its platform on a subscription basis. The Company serves customers across a variety of sizes, product categories, and purchase types, including business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). The Company offers free, direct integration with networks, such as Facebook and Instagram and online marketplaces, such as Amazon and eBay.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS INC

BIGC Guru Analysis

BIGC Fundamental Analysis

JAMF HOLDING CORP (JAMF) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jamf Holding Corp. is engaged in selling software as a service (SaaS) solution through a subscription model, direct sales force, online and indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. The Company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage and protect Apple products, applications and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It also helps information technology (IT) and security teams strengthen their organization's mobile security posture. It is engaged in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. Its multi-dimensional go-to-market model and cloud-deployed offering enables the Company to reach all organizations around the world with its software solutions. Its SaaS solution provides a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise security and information technology (IT) management of devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of JAMF HOLDING CORP

JAMF Guru Analysis

JAMF Fundamental Analysis

GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS INC (GDYN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. is a digital engineering and information technology (IT) services provider. The Company offers close collaboration to provide digital transformation initiatives that span strategy consulting, development of early prototypes and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and Internet service operations. It provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud migration, and application modernization. The Company offers solutions across key industry verticals: tech, media and telecom, retail, finance and consumer packaged goods (CPG)/manufacturing. It applies various technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), data science, cloud computing, big data, and DevOps to enable digital transformation across the enterprise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS INC

GDYN Guru Analysis

GDYN Fundamental Analysis

BILL HOLDINGS INC (BILL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BILL Holdings, Inc. is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spending and expense management products. It enables users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve back-office efficiency. It offers financial automation software for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). Through its automated solutions, it helps SMBs simplify and control their finances. It is a partner of the United States financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. Its artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform creates connections between its customers, their suppliers, and their clients. Businesses on its platform generate and process invoices, streamline approvals, make, and receive payments, manage employee expenses, sync with their accounting system, and manage their cash.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BILL HOLDINGS INC

BILL Guru Analysis

BILL Fundamental Analysis

SITIME CORP (SITM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SiTime Corporation is a provider of precision timing solutions for the global electronics industry. The Company's products are designed for approximately 300 applications across its target markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, aerospace, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and consumer. Its solutions include various types of oscillators, as well as resonators and clock integrated circuits (ICs). Its all-silicon solutions are based on three areas of expertise, which include micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), analog mixed-signal design capabilities, and advanced system-level integration expertise. For the communications and enterprise market, its precision timing solutions provide performance and resilience in dense, less-controlled environments that experience extreme conditions. For the automotive market, its solutions can be utilized in automotive electronics, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for self-driving cars.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SITIME CORP

SITM Guru Analysis

SITM Fundamental Analysis

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

