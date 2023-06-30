Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/30/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC (ALTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Altair Engineering Inc. is engaged in computational science and artificial intelligence. The Company delivers software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). The Company operates through two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes software, software services, and software-related services. The software component of this segment includes ITS portfolio of software products, including ITS solvers and optimization technology products, HPC software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, Internet of things (IoT) platform and analytics tools as well as support and the complementary software products that offer through its Altair Partner Alliance (APA). The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services to support its customers with long-term, ongoing expertise.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

RIOT PLATFORMS INC (RIOT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Riot Platforms, Inc. is a bitcoin mining company. The Company is focused on supporting the bitcoin blockchain through large-scale mining in the United States. The Company has bitcoin mining data center operations in central Texas, bitcoin mining operations in central Texas, and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado. Whinstone U.S. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and consists of the bitcoin mining and hosting facility in North America, as measured by its 750 megawatts (MW) in developed capacity. The Company is also engaged in initiating a large-scale one-gigawatt (GW) development to expand its bitcoin mining and hosting capabilities (the expansion) in Navarro County, Texas. The Expansion is engaged in the development of an initial 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, with immersion-cooled mining.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

OKTA INC (OKTA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Okta, Inc. is an independent identity provider. The Company's Okta Identity Platform is an independent and neutral cloud-based identity solution that allows its customers to integrate with nearly any application, service or cloud that they choose through its secure platform and cloud infrastructure. Its Workforce Identity Cloud is used as the central system for an organization's connectivity, access, authentication and identity lifecycle management needs spanning all of its users, technology and applications. Its Workforce Identity products include Universal Directory, Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, API Access Management, Access Gateway, Advanced Server Access and Okta Identity Governance. The Company's Customer Identity products include Universal Login, Attack Protection, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Passwordless, Machine to Machine, Private Cloud, Organizations, Actions and Extensibility, and Enterprise Connections.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

CONDUENT INC (CNDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Conduent Incorporated is engaged in delivering technology-led business process solutions for businesses and governments globally. Its segments include Commercial, Government, and Transportation. The Commercial segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of commercial industries. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to United States federal, state, local and foreign governments for public assistance, health services, program administration, transaction processing and payment services. The Transportation segment provides systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients. Its technology-led solutions and services include customer experience management, business operations solutions, healthcare claims and administration solutions and human capital solutions. It also offers a full range of omni-channel customer contact services and customer communications.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

GDS HOLDINGS LTD - ADR (GDS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GDS Holdings Ltd is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in developing and operating high-performance data centers. The Company is neutral to operators and cloud service providers, which enables its customers to access all the major telecommunications networks in China, as well as Chinese and global public clouds which it hosts in many of its facilities. It offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to public clouds, a service platform for managing hybrid clouds, and where required, the resale of public cloud services. It also provides outsourced data center services. Its customers, which consist of cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, information technology (IT) service providers, large enterprises and public services customers. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the Chinese market.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

