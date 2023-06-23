Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/23/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

VERISIGN, INC. (VRSN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 39% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: VeriSign, Inc. is a global provider of domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure. The Company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two global Internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains (TLDs), which support the majority of global e-commerce. The Company operates the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for all .com, .net, .cc, .gov, .edu and .name domain names, among others. Its services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities, while providing the secure, always-on access they need to communicate and transact reliably with large-scale online audiences. The Company also provides internationalized domain name (IDN) services that enable Internet users to access domain names in characters representing their local language.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VERISIGN, INC.

VRSN Guru Analysis

VRSN Fundamental Analysis

SUNPOWER CORP (SPWR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SunPower Corporation is a solar technology and energy services provider. The Company offers fully integrated solar, storage and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada through a range of hardware, software, and financing options and Smart Energy solutions. The Company's Smart Energy adds layers of intelligent control to homes, buildings and grids, all personalized through easy-to-use customer interfaces. It is engaged in the United States Distributed Generation (DG) storage and energy services market, providing customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages. The five pillars of its strategy include customer care, products, growth, digital innovation and financial solutions. The Company's subsidiaries include SunPower Corporation, Systems, SunPower North America, LLC, SunStrong Capital Holdings, LLC, SunPower Capital, LLC Delaware and Blue Raven Solar Holdings, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SUNPOWER CORP

SPWR Guru Analysis

SPWR Fundamental Analysis

ENVESTNET INC (ENV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Envestnet, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing financial advice through technology, solutions and intelligence. The Company operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services. Its Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers products and services, which include Envestnet Enterprise, Envestnet Tamarac, Envestnet MoneyGuide, Envestnet Retirement Solutions (ERS & 401kplans.com), Envestnet PMC or Portfolio Management Consultants and Envestnet Redi2. Its Envestnet Data & Analytics segment offers data aggregation, intelligence, and experiences platform. It enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications and provides to clients the functionality to gather and aggregate sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces (APIs).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENVESTNET INC

ENV Guru Analysis

ENV Fundamental Analysis

FIRST SOLAR INC (FSLR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a solar technology company and global provider of photovoltaic cells (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a semiconductor technology, which provides an alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. The Company operates through two segments: Modules Business and Other. Its Modules Business segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of the modules business segment include developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The Company's products include the Series 7 Module and Series 6 Module. The Company has its manufacturing locations in Malaysia, the United States and Vietnam. Its subsidiaries include First Solar Development, LLC, First Solar FE Holdings Pte. Ltd. and First Solar Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST SOLAR INC

FSLR Guru Analysis

FSLR Fundamental Analysis

POWER INTEGRATIONS INC (POWI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company's products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The Company's ICs used in alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) power supply convert high-voltage AC from a wall outlet to the low-voltage DC required by electronic devices. The Company offers a range of products, such as TOPSwitch, TinySwitch, LinkSwitch and Hiper families. It also offers CapZero and SenZero families. The Company offers a range of high-voltage gate-driver products sold under the SCALE and SCALE-II product-family names. The BridgeSwitch family of products is a family of motor-driver ICs addressing brushless DC (BLDC) motor applications up to approximately 400 watts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of POWER INTEGRATIONS INC

POWI Guru Analysis

POWI Fundamental Analysis

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

