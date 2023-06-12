Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/12/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION (APH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amphenol Corporation is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cables. The Company operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The Harsh Environment Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of ruggedized interconnect products, including connectors and interconnect systems, printed circuits and printed circuit assemblies and other products. The Communications Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of connector and interconnect systems, including high speed, radio frequency, power, fiber optic and other products, together with antennas. The Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of sensors, sensor-based systems, connectors, and value-add interconnect systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMPHENOL CORPORATION

APH Guru Analysis

APH Fundamental Analysis

INFOSYS LTD ADR (INFY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services. Its segments are enterprises in Financial Services and Insurance; enterprises in Manufacturing; enterprises in Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods and Logistics; enterprises in the Energy, Utilities, Resources and Services; enterprises in Communication, Telecom OEM and Media; enterprises in Hi-Tech; enterprises in Life Sciences and Healthcare; and all other segments. All other segments represent the operating segments of businesses in India, Japan, China, Infosys Public Services, and other enterprises in public services. Its core services include application management services, proprietary application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, and support and integration services. Its products and platforms include Finacle, Panaya, Skava, and LEAP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INFOSYS LTD ADR

INFY Guru Analysis

INFY Fundamental Analysis

FAIR ISAAC CORP (FICO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 39% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fair Isaac Corporation is an applied analytics company. The Company operates through two segments: Scores and Software. The Scores segment includes its business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and services which give its clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes. This segment also includes its business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, including its myFICO.com subscription offerings. The Software segment includes pre-configured analytic and decision management solutions designed for a specific type of business need or process, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance and marketing as well as associated professional services. This segment also includes FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FAIR ISAAC CORP

FICO Guru Analysis

FICO Fundamental Analysis

PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (PAR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PAR Technology Corporation, through its subsidiaries ParTech, Inc. (ParTech) and PAR Government Systems Corporation (PAR Government), operates in two segments: Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment provides technology platforms to the restaurant and retail industries. The Restaurant/Retail segment provides enterprise restaurants, franchisees, and other restaurant outlets in the three restaurant categories: quick service, fast casual, and table service. Its Government segment provides technical expertise and development of advanced systems and software solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community (IC) and other federal agencies. The Government segment has three principal contract offerings: Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance solutions (ISR Solutions), mission systems operations and maintenance, and licensed software products for use in analytic and operational environments that leverage geospatial intelligence data.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

PAR Guru Analysis

PAR Fundamental Analysis

HARMONIC INC (HLIT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmonic Inc. (Harmonic) is a provider of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. The Company operates through two segments: video and cable access. The Video business sells video processing and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications (telco) pay television (TV) service providers. The Cable Access business sells cable access solutions and related services, including its CableOS software-based cable access solution, primarily to cable operators. It offers a range of services such as broadcast and streaming video services to consumer, devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones, and cable access solutions. Its cable access products and solutions include software-based cable access solutions and Narrowcast Services Gateway (NSG) products. The Company also provides technical support and professional services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HARMONIC INC

HLIT Guru Analysis

HLIT Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.