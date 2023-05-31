Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/31/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

Q2 HOLDINGS INC (QTWO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Q2 Holdings, Inc. is a financial experience company. The Company is a provider of secure, cloud-based digital solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies (FinTechs), alternative finance companies (Alt-FIs), and other innovative companies or brands. Its solutions include a portfolio of digital banking solutions; lending solutions; an open technology platform, the Q2 Innovation Studio, which is a portfolio of technologies and programs which can be leveraged to design, develop, and distribute products, services, features, and integrations by enabling a partnership ecosystem on its digital banking platform, and Helix, a comprehensive banking as a service (BaaS) solution, which enables companies to integrate banking products and services into their offerings. Its end-to-end digital lending portfolio allows its FinTech and Alt-FI customers to simplify the end-user experiences of borrowers, accelerate loan decisioning, and reduce operational inefficiencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of Q2 HOLDINGS INC

QTWO Guru Analysis

QTWO Fundamental Analysis

VARONIS SYSTEMS INC (VRNS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Varonis Systems, Inc. (Varonis) is a provider of data security and analytics. The Company's software products and services allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert and secure enterprise data. It is focused on protecting enterprise data, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis data security platform helps enterprises protect data against cyberattacks from both internal and external threats. The Company's products include DatAdvantage, including the Automation Engine; DatAlert, including Varonis Edge; DataPrivilege, Data Classification Engine, including Policy Pack and Data Classification Labels; Data Transport Engine, and DatAnswers. The Company's products address additional important use cases, including data protection, data governance, zero trust, cybercrime, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VARONIS SYSTEMS INC

VRNS Guru Analysis

VRNS Fundamental Analysis

KNOWLES CORP (KN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knowles Corporation is a provider of micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, and high-performance capacitors and radio frequency (RF) filtering products. The Company operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD), Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA) and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM). Its PD segment specializes in the design and delivery of high-performance capacitor products and RF solutions primarily serving the defense, MedTech, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. Its MSA segment designs and manufactures balanced armature speakers and microphones used in applications that serve the hearing health and premium audio markets. Its CMM segment designs and manufactures micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) microphones and audio solutions used in applications that primarily serve the ear, Internet of things (IoT), computing, and smartphones markets. It has sales, support, and engineering facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KNOWLES CORP

KN Guru Analysis

KN Fundamental Analysis

COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC (COMM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. is a provider of infrastructure solutions for communication, data center and entertainment networks. The Company's segments include Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), Access Network Solutions (ANS) and Home Networks (Home). Its CCS segment provides fiber optic and copper connectivity and cable solutions for use in telecommunications, cable television, residential broadband networks, data centers and business enterprises. Its OWN segment includes base station antennas, radio frequency (RF) filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel, accessories and its wireless spectrum management business, Comsearch. Its NICS segment provides wireless networks for enterprises and service providers. Its Home segment includes subscriber-based solutions that support broadband and video applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC

COMM Guru Analysis

COMM Fundamental Analysis

BLACKBERRY LTD (BB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackBerry Limited is a Canada-based company that provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The Cybersecurity segment consists of its BlackBerry Spark software platform, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert and BlackBerry SecuSUITE. The IoT segment consists of BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry IVY and other Internet of things (IoT) applications. This segment includes software licenses, bundled with support, maintenance, and professional services. The Licensing and Other segment consists of its intellectual property arrangements and settlement awards and its service access fees (SAF) business. It leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BLACKBERRY LTD

BB Guru Analysis

BB Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.