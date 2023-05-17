Validea's Top 5 Information Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/17/2023

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (CVLT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Commvault Systems, Inc. is a data management company. The Company provides a unified Data Management Platform that spans all the users' data regardless of where it lives (on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud) or how it is structured (legacy applications, databases, virtual machines (VMs), or containers). It offers solutions through all combinations of software subscriptions, integrated appliances, partner-managed, or Software as a Service (SaaS) via its Metallic portfolio. The Company's offerings are organized into four categories: Data Recovery, Data Compliance and Governance, Data Storage, and Data Security. Its Commvault Backup and Recovery (CBR) provides backup, verifiable recovery and cost-optimized cloud workload mobility, helping to ensure data availability, even across multiple clouds. Commvault Disaster Recovery (CDR) provides a replication and disaster recovery solution from a single extensible platform, which is managed through the Command Center.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC.

CVLT Guru Analysis

CVLT Fundamental Analysis

WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (ADR) (WNS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WNS (Holdings) Limited is an India-based business process management (BPM) company. The Company's segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. WNS Global BPM segment has its delivery centers in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States. WNS Auto Claims BPM segment is an automobile claims management business, which is primarily based in the United Kingdom and is part of the Company's insurance business unit. The Company delivers BPM solutions to industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. Its clients are in the travel, shipping and logistics services, utilities, retail and consumer products group, banking and financial and consulting and professional services, insurance services, healthcare, and auto claims.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED (ADR)

WNS Guru Analysis

WNS Fundamental Analysis

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVCS INC (FIS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes. The Company's segments include Merchant Solutions (Merchant), Banking Solutions (Banking) and Capital Market Solutions (Capital Markets). The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept, authorize and settle electronic payment transactions. The Banking segment is focused on serving financial institutions of with core processing software, transaction processing software and complementary applications and services, many of which interact directly with processing software. The Merchant segment enables merchants to accept, authorize and settle electronic payment transactions. The Capital Markets segment serves global financial services clients offering solutions through applications for recordkeeping, treasury, data and analytics, order management and trading, securities processing, and financing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVCS INC

FIS Guru Analysis

FIS Fundamental Analysis

BLACKBAUD INC (BLKB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Blackbaud, Inc. is a cloud software company. The Company's solutions combine a range of payment processing, analytic and business intelligence services, consulting, training and professional services, as well as maintenance and technical support. Its specific solutions and services include fundraising and engagement, financial management, grant and award management, social responsibility and ESG, payment services, and data intelligence. Its fundraising and engagement solutions include Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving from Blackbaud, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru. Its financial management solutions include Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. Its grant and award management solutions include Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BLACKBAUD INC

BLKB Guru Analysis

BLKB Fundamental Analysis

ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC (UCTT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. The Company offers an integrated outsourced solution. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. Products segment primarily designs, engineers and manufactures production tools, components, parts, and modules and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets. Products include chemical delivery modules, frame assemblies, gas delivery systems, fluid delivery systems, precision robotics and process modules, as well as other high-level assemblies. Services segment provides ultra-high purity parts cleaning, process tool part re-coating, surface encapsulation and high sensitivity micro contamination analysis primarily for the semiconductor device makers and wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS INC

UCTT Guru Analysis

UCTT Fundamental Analysis

